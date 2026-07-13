Britain has agreed its “largest ever services deal” with Switzerland and paved the way for UK citizens to use Swiss e-gates in a bid to ease travel for professionals and holidaymakers, the Government has announced.

Outgoing Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer hailed the agreement as another “landmark” trade deal following five others with India, the US, the EU, Gulf states and South Korea as he seeks to shore up his legacy before leaving No 10.

Roaming charges will also be scrapped for tourists and business people to and from both countries as part of the agreement, the Department for Business and Trade said.

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UK nationals will be able exit via e-gates at Zurich Airport from as soon as the end of 2026 under new arrangements – and Switzerland will set out a timetable shortly for allowing entry at Geneva and Basel as well, British officials said.

The UK-Swiss services mobility agreement that was due to expire in 2029 has also been put on a permanent footing in the deal, so that business people will continue to be able to supply services for up to 90 days without requiring a work permit.

The Government estimates the new free trade agreement will unlock £5.2 billion a year in additional UK services exports to Switzerland in the long run.

Sir Keir said: “Whether you’re growing a business or travelling for work, this agreement is about making life easier and creating more opportunity for people across the UK.

“It means British firms will find it easier to sell their expertise in one of our most important markets in Europe, supporting jobs and investment here at home.

“British people will also be able to enjoy using their mobile in Switzerland without extra roaming charges, and alongside the FTA, they will soon also have quicker trips through Swiss airports.

“This landmark agreement is the sixth trade deal we’ve secured in two years and will open up new opportunities for British businesses and help drive growth across the country.”

Trade Secretary Peter Kyle said the agreement was “the most significant services trade deal the UK has ever negotiated”.

“This deal will mean faster journeys through the border, cheaper phone use for families and business travellers to Switzerland, and new opportunities for British firms selling their world-class services overseas,” he said.