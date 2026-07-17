Around four out of every 100 obese people are likely to be unemployed solely because of their body weight

Four in 100 obese people out of work ‘because of body weight’. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

More than 600,000 Brits are unemployed because of their body weight, a new study has found.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Around four out of every 100 obese people are likely to be unemployed solely because of their body weight, the impact on employment is stronger in men than in women. Experts called for a “targeted and nuanced approach to tackling the negative effects of obesity on employment” to reduce “substantial economic losses”. For the study, researchers at the University of York analysed data from 284,258 UK Biobank volunteers. Read more: Burnham to forge new path as Labour leader - with departing Starmer insisting: 'I go with pride' Read more: Trump releases declassified documents in latest attempt to prove he did not lose 2020 election to Biden

They included their body mass index (BMI), as well as weight-to-height and waist-to-hip ratios. The overall employment rate was 75.5 per cent and around one in four people were classed as obese, with BMIs over 30. These people tended to have lower employment rates and were less likely to have university degrees than those who were not obese. Traditional analysis found that obesity was linked with a 1.8 percentage point reduction in the likelihood of being in work. However, further analysis that better controlled for confounding factors found it was associated with a 4.2 percentage point reduction.

Four in 100 obese people out of work ‘because of body weight’. Picture: Alamy

The findings, presented at the International Congress on Obesity in Mexico, suggest a “statistically significant” negative effect of obesity on employment, researchers said. Lead author Dr Aharon Katz, of the University of York, said: “Tackling obesity isn’t just a health imperative, it’s an opportunity to boost economic productivity. “Because obesity affects workers in the prime years of their working lives, it may have profound effects on their working careers, individual health and societal costs. “These findings call for a targeted and nuanced approach to tackling the negative effects of obesity on employment and to mitigate the substantial economic losses of soaring obesity rates. “Policy interventions and workplace initiatives should aim to raise awareness, challenge biases, and promote inclusivity.”

Four in 100 obese people out of work ‘because of body weight’. Picture: Alamy