Brits living abroad have warned that lax security around passport deliveries could be exploited by people looking to enter the country illegally.

His Majesty’s Passport Office (HMPO) is facing pressure to tighten its overseas guidelines to require proof of identity on delivery, with current rules only mandating a signature.

LBC has been told some Brits living abroad have not even been asked to provide a signature for their documents - a breach of HMPO guidance.

DHL, the courier responsible for international passport deliveries, is facing calls to be stripped of its £65m contract if it is found to be falling short of its obligations.

The Home Office insists that robust checks are in place, but pledged to act quickly to address failures in the security of international passport deliveries.

Christopher Long, 78, a British national living in Normandy, northern France, was shocked at the procedure when he received his documents last month.

“A very rusty ancient-looking rental van turned up and a chap jumped out, a cheery chap, and he said ‘parcel for you’, and handed it over, ask[ing] me to sign on his phone,” Christopher recalled.

“I expected somebody to ask me who I am - after all, the passport is one of the most essential, vital documents that any of us possess. And I wasn’t [even] asked to say who I was.”

Christopher lives on a busy farm, where people come and go “all the time”. When the document was delivered, there were several people working on the renovations at the property, as well as holidaymakers in the gîte.

He believes his experience raises wider national security concerns, warning that the lack of checks could be exploited by people looking to enter the UK illegally.

“Only a very short distance from where I am, there are big rubber boats crossing the Channel from Omaha Beach towards Portsmouth and all along the coast,” he observed.

“These are people to whom a passport would be absolute gold dust.

“If I wanted a passport, if I was dishonest, I think I would just follow a DHL van around the place and jump out wherever they get out and say, ‘yes, I'm Christopher Long, thank you.’”

Christopher contrasted this process with the security measures in place when he recently collected his French identity card, for which officials took his fingerprints to confirm his identity.

“To France, [security] is important. It doesn't seem to matter very much to Jo White, the minister responsible for the Passport Office - and I think it should.”

Concerns around the delivery process coincide with a surge in overseas applications.