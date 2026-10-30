The Budget that was heralded as make-or-break for so long finally arrived, and what we got was “breathing space”, a phrase John Healey used dozens of times.

In practice it meant VAT off electricity bills for a few more months, the gas standing charge scrapped, the cash ISA cut reversed, the trading allowance tripled and the banks asked for a few billion to pay for it. Small, easy to explain, and likely in a leaflet by Friday.

What the Chancellor did not do was take a single decision that will still be felt in five years’ time. He promised to be straight with the public about the finances, but on every hard choice the answer was to kick the can down the road.

The triple lock will be reformed, but not until 2030, by which point it will be somebody else’s problem. The welfare bill will apparently come down, although the Treasury could not say by how much or when. Income tax thresholds stay frozen until 2031, dragging more ordinary workers into the higher rate every year, and the £23.6 billion cushion against shocks inherited in March has been cut to around £15 billion, not to pay for anything in particular but to avoid having to choose.

This is not fiscal strategy. It is what someone does with a column of numbers they cannot add up. Nothing is subtracted, nothing is settled, nothing is totalled. A figure is moved from one line to another, a decision pushed from this year’s column into 2030’s. Freezing a threshold is not a decision; it is a way of not making one. “Breathing space” is what you ask for when you have not finished the sum.

I do not say this unkindly of Mr Healey, who faces a war in the Middle East, higher gilt yields and a productivity problem that long predates him. But Westminster is often no better at sums than anywhere else.

This week the Numeracy for Life Committee, which I chair, publishes polling by Obsurvant of 2,000 adults across Great Britain, asking three questions that between them cover every payslip in the country: what someone on £15 an hour earns after a 10 per cent rise, what moving from the 20p to the 40p bracket does to a tax bill, and what the personal allowance is.

Only 37 per cent got all three right. Asked whether inflation falling from 3.3 per cent to 2.8 per cent meant prices were still going up, just 22 per cent said yes; two thirds thought prices were falling.

None of this is a failing of the people who answered. Around half of working-age adults in England left school with numeracy no higher than a primary-school child’s, because the education system let them down and has never offered them a way back. Banks, debt charities, water companies and the Army all tell the Committee the same story: capable adults who were never taught, and who are too embarrassed to admit it.

The cost falls on the public all the same. Three in ten adults tell us they lose money every year because of weak maths skills, and around 1.6 million lose more than £1,000 a year. This is the Innumeracy Tax, paid in higher interest and in loans people were never equipped to understand. And when the Chancellor stands up and moves his figures from one column to the next, how can anyone hope to understand what it means for their pay packet?

Our collective lack of numeracy is holding this country back. How can UK plc possibly compete with the rest of the world when half its adult population, through no fault of their own, lack the basic skills to do so?

Our failure to be honest with the public about the nation’s finances means we go on lurching from disaster to disaster, hoping to fool them one more time.

The Committee will shortly publish its recommendations, and the first is simple: treat adult numeracy as an economic question, not merely an educational one. Adults who can read their own payslip negotiate better, borrow more carefully and are much harder to shortchange; most of them were never given the chance. But it has to start at the top. If the Treasury cannot finish its own sums and make the big choices, it can hardly ask the rest of us to.

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Lord Agnew of Oulton chairs the House of Lords Numeracy for Life committee and is a former Schools and Treasury Minister.

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