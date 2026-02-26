The pair were detained outside their hotel after police discovered the operation was aimed at "earning quick cash"

By Alex Storey

Two British tourists have been arrested in Benidorm over a fake kidnapping plot where they demanded a £725 ransom as part of an alleged fake kidnapping scheme.

The unnamed pair, aged 51 and 37, sent a bogus video to a relative appearing to show one of them threatening to kill his "blood-covered" friend with a knife. Police in Costa Blanca have claimed the act was a desperate bid to make some "quick cash" following a tip-off from Interpol via police in the UK. The local force police suspended all investigations and called for back-up from a specialist anti-hostage unit in Madrid, with preparations put in place to raid the hotel where they believed the Brits were staying However, the operation was called off when the alleged victim was spotted exiting the building in a "relaxed" manner alongside his supposed captor. Read more: Cuban coast guard claims four people it shot dead on US speedboat were terrorists Read more: Iran closes in on 'game changing' deal with China to buy supersonic missiles

The pair demanded a ransom of just £725 before they were arrested for simulating a crime and fraud. A spokesman for Spain's National Police in Alicante said: "Officers in Benidorm have arrested two British men aged 37 and 51 for simulating a kidnap with the aim of making some quick cash. "Our investigation began after a tip-off from Interpol about the possible abduction of a British national in the resort. "A relative of the man who had apparently been kidnapped, who initially alerted authorities in the UK, said he had received videos in which the supposed victim was covered in blood and the alleged kidnapper was threatening him with a knife. "Officers contacted British consular officials so they could provide the images they'd received from the tipster. "The British authorities also provided recordings of conversations in which the 'kidnapper' made ransom demands saying the man he had hostage would be killed if the money wasn't paid. "All police resources available in Benidorm were mobilised to prevent the victim suffering any harm given the apparent severity of the situation.

