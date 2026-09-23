Andy Burnham used his speech to the UN to say international AI co-operation will be “at the heart of the UK's G20 Presidency next year” in Manchester.

Nearly quarter of Brits cool AI use after 'doomsday' warnings. Picture: Alamy

By Freddie Hall

Almost one in four Brits say they have stopped using AI or are using it less because of stark warnings that the technology could one day threaten humanity, LBC can reveal.

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