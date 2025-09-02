Sir Keir has been told by President Macron to address the ‘pull factors’ attracting migrants to Britain in return for French help in stopping the boats. Picture: Alamy

By Frankie Elliott

Everyone in Britain could be forced to carry digital ID cards under new proposals backed by Sir Keir Starmer to crack down on small boat crossings.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Downing Street indicated it was considering the proposals, but stopped short of saying whether it would consider introducing compulsory national identification cards. As the Prime Minister faces pressure to empty asylum seeker hotels, his official spokesman added that plans to house migrants in "modular buildings" and at old industrial sites are under discussion. Read more: Hotel migrants face being moved to warehouses as government explores 'industrial sites' in crackdown Read more: Rachel Reeves told to 'get a grip' by former Head of the Treasury as pound suffers biggest fall in months It comes after President Macron told Sir Keir to address the "pull factors" attracting migrants to Britain in return for French help in stopping the boats. Sir Keir is due to gather ministers to plan action on going "further and faster" on tackling illegal migration on Tuesday afternoon, according to No 10.

No 10 has previously downplayed the introduction of digital ID cards to deter Channel crossings, after prominent public figures including former Labour prime minister Sir Tony Blair made the case for the measure. Picture: Alamy

The PM's official spokesman said Sir Keir reiterated to colleagues migration was a "central issue" as the Cabinet met on Tuesday, and called for "further and faster" action on it. The spokesman also said: "He said it was easy to understand the frustration people feel at the level of illegal crossings and the site of asylum hotels in their communities. "He will be chairing a ministerial meeting later today to consider how we can go further and faster to combat illegal crossings. "This includes continuing to work with the French authorities, cracking down on pull factors and illegal working, including exploring options around digital ID, accelerating the closure of hotels and looking at better forms of accommodation, and driving further progress returning people with no right to be here." No 10 has previously downplayed the introduction of digital ID cards to deter Channel crossings, after prominent public figures including former Labour prime minister Sir Tony Blair made the case for the measure.

The hotels have become the focal point of several demonstrations in recent weeks . Picture: Getty

Asked whether ministers were considering rolling out a compulsory national ID card, the PM's spokesman said: "We're willing to look at what works when it comes to tackling illegal migration, and the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster (Pat McFadden) referenced that over the weekend in terms of applications of digital ID to the immigration system. "The point here is looking at what works, ensuring that we're doing what we can to address some of the drivers of illegal migration, tackle those pull factors, ensure that we're doing everything we can to crack down on illegal working. "We've made significant progress when it comes to illegal working, surged arrests by 50%, but there's more to do in this space." Ministers are also looking at housing migrants "using modular buildings, on industrial sites, ex-military sites" to clear asylum hotels, No 10 indicated.

The plans are part of new proposals from the Prime Minister to curb illegal migration. Picture: Alamy