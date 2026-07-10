At least 12 people have died as wildfires ravaged towns and villages in parts of southern Spain.

The bodies of 11 victims were found in Bédar, just outside Los Gallardos.

Four of the bodies were recovered from a car which was caught in the flames as people tried to flee. It is feared the people in the car were a group of British holidaymakers. Witnesses said the car's steering wheel was on the right hand side.

A fire broke out near the town of Los Gallardos, and more victims were located near the mountain village of Bédar.

Rescuers are still searching for bodies in Almeria province after fires swept through the area, believed to have been started by a power cable that fell over in an area of dry woodland.

Other victims had tried to escape the flames as the fire spread during the night.

One person was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation, and another who suffered burns.

Four people were treated at the scene for minor burns and respiratory problems caused by the heavy smoke.

One Brit living in Scotland posted on X overnight: “My dad is in hospital. His house in Bedar has been evacuated and his cat is trapped inside.”

Fifty people in the village of Almocáizar were ordered to evacuate as flames spread close to their homes.

Pedro Sánchez, the Spanish prime minister, posted online: “Immense sadness and desolation in the face of the terrible consequences of the fire affecting the province of Almería.

“I want to convey my condolences to the families of those who died in the Los Gallardos forest fire.

“My wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured and my solidarity with all the affected neighbours.”

Juanma Moreno, president of the Andalusia regional government, warned residents to take “maximum caution all night”.

“With heavy hearts and shattered by grief,” Mr Moreno wrote on X.

“Our deepest condolences to the families of the six people who lost their lives ... we are devastated by this terrible news.”

Some 150 firefighters are working to contain the blaze.