A lawyer representing the holidaymakers said the travel company "had a responsibility in taking our clients away on a package holiday which was not going to cause them any illness. Unfortunately, it was the opposite of that."

A beach swing on an idyllic tropical beach on Boa Vista, Cape Verde / Cabo Verde Islands. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

More than 1,700 Brits who fell ill after going on holiday to Cape Verde are taking legal action against Tui travel company.

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Eight British people are believed to have died after visiting the West African archipelago since January 2023. Lawyers from Irwin Mitchell, the firm leading the personal injury claim, are investigating 1,700 cases of people who fell ill after travelling to the islands. Children as young as six months old among those affected, the law firm said. Brits have reported contracting gastric illnesses including E-coli, salmonella and shigella, and parasitic infections such as cryptosporidium, Irwin Mitchell said. In February, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued a warning over travel to the islands after an investigation found there had been 112 reported cases of shigella and 43 of salmonella linked to travel to Cape Verde. Read more: Wes Streeting hits out at resident doctors' 'unrealistic' demands as six-day walkout begins Read more: Four Britons died within months after Cape Verde stomach bugs

waves lapping a tropical beach with a turquoise sea, Boa Vista, Cabo Verde Islands. Picture: Alamy

Salmonella and shigella are bacteria which cause diarrhoea, fever and stomach cramps. Jatinder Paul, from Irwin Mitchell solicitors, said: "In all my years of doing this work, I have not seen a case this large and unfortunately so many that have died as a result of the illnesses. "We are pursuing all of our cases against Tui. They had a responsibility in taking our clients away on a package holiday which was not going to cause them any illness. Unfortunately it was the opposite of that." Tui has taken more than one million people to Cape Verde, a popular destination for British holidaymakers seeking winter sun, since 2022. Previously, Irwin Mitchell said six people had died within four months after visiting Cape Verde but they believe there have been eight deaths.

A new UKHSA study found local swimming pools, local water and poor sanitary conditions, as well as possible infection from hotel buffets and excursions, can increase the risk of infections like Salmonella, Shigella, Shigella, giardia and Cryptosporidium. Mark Ashley, 55, a self-employed forklift truck driver from Bedfordshire, fell ill three days into a holiday to Cape Verde last year with symptoms including stomach pain, diarrhoea, vomiting, fever and extreme lethargy, Irwin Mitchell said. Mr Ashley’s wife Emma, 55, said they booked their more than £3,000 trip with Tui, and she reported her husband’s illness on its app on October 9. She said she and her husband, who had been married for 26 years, stayed at the five‑star Riu Palace Santa Maria resort in Sal. The 55-year-old has raised concerns over the hygiene standards at the hotel. After collapsing at home in Houghton Regis, Mr Ashley, who had diabetes which was controlled through medication, was taken to hospital on November 12 but was pronounced dead minutes later.

Elena Walsh, 64, from Birmingham, Mark Ashley, 55, of Bedfordshire, 64-year-old Karen Pooley, from Gloucestershire. Picture: Irwin Mitchell/PA. Picture: Picture: Irwin Mitchell/PA

Karen Pooley, from Lydney, travelled with a friend to the Riu Funana resort in Sal on October 7, 2025 for a fortnight’s holiday costing £3,000 and booked through Tui, the law firm said. The retired mother-of-two became sick on October 11 with gastric symptoms including diarrhoea, and in the early hours of the next day she slipped on water leaking from a fridge while going to the bathroom. She was transferred to a local clinic and over the next four days Ms Pooley continued to experience diarrhoea and vomiting, alongside severe pain from her fractured femur. The 64-year-old was airlifted to Tenerife for urgent care on October 16 and died in the early hours of the next day, lawyers said.Her husband Andy, 62, said: “We’re utterly heartbroken. Karen was the kindest, loveliest person.“She was a devoted wife and mum who loved swimming, walking the dog in the Forest of Dean, and volunteered at a local charity shop. "She was also a wonderful friend who lit up every room she entered.“We’re devastated and struggling to understand how she went on holiday and never came home.”