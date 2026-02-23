Chaos descended after authorities killed a well known cartel boss on Sunday

National Guards escort an ambulance to the General Prosecutor's headquarters in Mexico on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Brits holidaying in Mexico have been warned to stay indoors and avoid any unnecessary travel amid a wave of violent attacks following the death of a powerful drug boss.

Mexican authorities confirmed on Sunday evening that they had killed the cartel boss known as ‘El Mencho’, one of the most wanted drug traffickers in the world. The killing took place following a military operation in the western state of Jalisco, which is said to have triggered unrest and hours of roadblocks with vehicles set on fire across the region. In updated travel advice issued on Monday, the Foreign Office warned: "Serious security incidents have been reported on 22 February across the state of Jalisco, including in Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta, following a federal law-enforcement operation against organised crime in the municipality of Tapalpa. Read more: Pictured: Suspected armed intruder, 21, shot dead by Secret Service near Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate Read more: William pays tribute to 'warm and compassionate' Army medic and TikTok star found dead in barracks aged 25

Charred vehicles sit in a parking lot sit outside a shopping mall in Guadalajara, Jalisco state, Mexico, Sunday, Feb. 22. Picture: Alamy

"Authorities in Puerto Vallarta have issued a public advisory to stay indoors. Routes to airports may be blocked. "You should exercise extreme caution, follow local authorities’ advice, including orders to stay indoors and avoid non-essential travel in affected areas." Mexico's defence ministry said that El Mencho died from injuries after the military operation during an air transfer. Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes was leader of Mexico's most powerful criminal organisation, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, (CJNG) known for its military-style arsenal, and displays of violence. The US had offered a $15m (£11m) reward for the capture of the drug boss, who stood accused of smuggling cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine in huge quantities across its southern border. Puerto Vallarta on the Pacific coast and Guadalajara, which will host matches during the 2026 World Cup, have also experienced severe disruptions, according to The Independent.

National Guards patrol the area outside of the General Prosecutor's headquarters in Mexico. Picture: Alamy