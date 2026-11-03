The Reform UK education spokesperson said it was "thanks to the British Empire that these countries are flourishing"

Suella Braverman. Picture: LBC

By Issy Clarke

Suella Braverman has said "Britons owe zero" to former colonies of the British Empire as she weighed in on the row surrounding slavery reparations.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking on Tom Swarbrick at Drive, the Reform UK education spokesperson said it was "thanks to the British Empire that these countries are flourishing" as she rejected calls for Britain to issue an official apology for the slave trade. Ms Braverman blasted Andy Burnham for placing the King in an "invidious position" after the PM opened the door to a slavery apology, marking a shift in the long-established Government policy. Speaking at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting on Tuesday, Charles said the “shameful” transatlantic slave trade “fills my heart with horror and my soul with the most profound personal sorrow” - but did not offer an apology. Ms Braverman, the MP for Fareham and Waterlooville praised the King for handling the situation "incredibly well given the circumstances" following what she called the PM's "gaffe". Read more: Reform’s ‘shadow’ education secretary Suella Braverman pledges to introduce ‘patriotic curriculum’ Read more: When will Andy Burnham address slavery on trip to Antigua and Barbuda?

Suella Braverman, Attorney General, in Downing Street for a Cabinet meeting. Picture: Mark Thomas/Alamy

"He stopped short of making a formal apology, which is very important because if you look at international law, a formal state apology can sometimes be binding and oblige a nation to make payments," she added. She added: "The Commonwealth really should be forward-looking. It should be about the trade alliances and the opportunities that we can make from the Commonwealth, not Harking back to what happened in the 18th century." It comes amid calls for reparations among several Commonwealth countries for Britain's role in the trans atlantic slave trade - something the Prime Minister has ruled out, saying he does not think that British people today can be held liable for historical wrongs. Speaking about her own family history, Ms Braverman said: "My ancestors were indentured labourers under the British Empire, which was a successor to slavery. They travelled from India to Mauritius and to Kenya. "Britons today owe zero; they don't owe anything to former colonies."

King Charles III and Prime Minister Andy Burnham attend a Commonwealth Business Forum. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

"If anything, if you take some of these countries, like Mauritius or Kenya, it was thanks to the British Empire that these countries are flourishing. "It was the British Empire that invested huge amounts, brought innovation, and brought healthcare and schools." The Reform politician was also questioned on her previous remarks describing Englishness as an ethnicity. Ms Braverman, who was born in Harrow, previously described herself as "British Asian" but not "English" because both of her parents were born overseas.