A truck drives through a flooded road as category 3 Hurricane Erin leaves the region in Naguabo, Puerto Rico on August 16, 2025. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

The UK is set to be battered by high winds and heavy rain in the coming days as Hurricane Erin moves across the Atlantic.

The major category 3 hurricane, which is currently north-east of the Bahamas, is expected to remain in the ocean but is still likely to bring high winds and rain over the coming days. According to the Met Office, Brits can expect the weather to become increasingly unsettled by the early to middle part of next week. Wet and windy weather could be seen, with heavy downpours at times, and forecasters are monitoring it to decide whether to issue any rain warning nearer to the time, meteorologist Marco Petagna said. Read more: UK on track for one of its hottest summers on record, Met Office says

There’s uncertainty into the latter part of the Bank Holiday weekend, with a change to unsettled weather possible



The remnants of Hurricane Erin could also influence the UK weather into next week



It is set to end a period of dry weather for much of the country, with the UK on track for one of its hottest summers on record. Mr Petagna said: “Any remnants of the hurricane aren’t expected to have an impact on the UK until early next week, there’s uncertainty how it will play out. “From late on Sunday the uncertainty starts to kick in. “There’s a risk of some rain developing, a potential that then things will turn increasingly unsettled. “It’s likely becoming more unsettled early to middle part of next week, at this stage we can’t be too firm on the details.” Mr Petagna said wet and windy weather is forecast, and the UK “could well see some heavy rain”. He added: “We may need some rainfall warnings further down the line, but it’s too early to say.”

Hurricane Erin is making its way toward the UK. Picture: Getty