UK households are set to face a sharper rise in inflation than previously forecast as the conflict in the Middle East propels food and energy costs higher, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Picture: Martin Lee/Alamy

By Chay Quinn

UK households are set to face a sharper rise in inflation than previously forecast as the conflict in the Middle East propels food and energy costs higher, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

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Prime Minister Andy Burnham is also now expected to see UK economic growth slow down next year, according to fresh forecasts. The influential global economics body said that prices are set to keep accelerating into next year across the world as war disrupts energy supply. A prolonged stalemate or further escalation in the Middle East could “keep energy and food prices elevated and volatile”, weigh on economic growth and worsen the fiscal position of governments, the IMF said. It also indicated that this could be further amplified by extreme weather, cyber attacks and attacks on energy infrastructure.

Fuel costs are one which is set to drive the headline rate of inflation. Picture: Alvaro González/Alamy

The latest world economic outlook showed that UK consumers are set to witness faster-than-expected inflation for this year and 2027. Consumer prices are set to increase by 3.3% in 2026, up from a previous prediction of 3.2%. This would mark the joint second-highest rate among the G7 group of countries. Meanwhile, inflation is expected to slow to 2.8% for next year, but this is significantly higher than the 2.4% rate previously forecast by the IMF. Most recent figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that inflation increased to 3.1% in August and is expected to tick higher over the coming months, amid pressure from higher household energy bills. The Bank of England has said it expects UK inflation to lift to “slightly above 4%” in the first quarter of 2027, partly linked to another increase in the household energy price cap in January. However, inflation is then expected to swing back lower throughout the year.

The International Monetary Fund has raised the alarm. Picture: Anadolu/Getty