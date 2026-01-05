More than half of people in Britain today believe helping out in their local community really matters – and almost one in two would consider volunteering in the next year.

That tells you something about who we are: a country built on stepping up, giving back, and looking out for one another.

I’ve seen it all my life. Growing up in Tottenham, neighbours helped each other out. If someone was struggling, there’d be a knock at the door, a hot meal, a helping hand. That instinct to serve is what defines us as a nation.

As we start 2026, many of us are thinking about fresh starts and new goals. For some, that means getting fitter or learning a new skill. But what if this year, your resolution was to make a real difference in your community?

Every day, thousands of people do just that – coaching youth sports teams, supporting elderly neighbours, helping at community gardens, mentoring young people. Quiet acts of kindness that keep our communities strong.

But there’s one group I want to spotlight: the 14,600 magistrates up and down our country. They are ordinary people doing an extraordinary service – delivering justice in their own communities.

Dating back to the 12th century, when Keepers of the King’s Peace were first appointed by Richard the Lionheart, being a magistrate is one of Britain’s oldest forms of public service.

While the role has evolved, its importance has never faded. Magistrates are the backbone of our justice system, handling around 90 per cent of criminal cases in England and Wales. They also deal with vital family work – divorce, domestic violence, adoption, and issues around mental capacity – decisions that change lives every day.

Magistrates are the reason people leave courtrooms feeling heard, respected, and confident that justice has been done.

But the challenges in our criminal courts today are very real. This Government inherited record and rising backlogs that prevent victims getting the swift justice they deserve. The criminal justice system is under immense pressure, and public confidence is low, which is why I announced a bold blueprint for a modern criminal courts system late last year.

We need magistrates from every background, every community, every walk of life to step up and volunteer. Because our justice system is strongest when it reflects the people it serves.

The public might be surprised by who can become a magistrate. A law degree or legal experience isn’t required. Volunteers get all the training they need, and expert legal advisers are there to support them every step of the way.

An open mind and sound judgement are two of the most important skills needed. And magistrates get back as much as they put in – confidence, new skills, and pride in knowing they’re making a real difference.

Yes, our justice system has its challenges. But it remains one of this country’s greatest achievements, making Britain a beacon for fairness.

And as I’ve learned through my own journey as a lawyer and a politician, it is only when you’re inside the system that you can help change it.

So as you think about your goals for 2026, I’m asking a simple question: Will you step up?

If you care about your community and want to make a difference, visit ICanBeAMagistrate.co.uk and find out how you can become a vital cog in the justice system.

Because service – quiet, steady, everyday sacrifice – is one of the things that makes Britain great. And you can be a part of it.

____________________

David Lammy MP is Deputy Prime Minister, Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk