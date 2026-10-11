The UK Embassy in Saudi Arabia has advised all but essential travel to Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah, Dammam and all Saudi airports, except an airport in Medina, in the east of the country.

This comes as the Saudi-led coalition separately announced a drone had been intercepted in the Eastern Province. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

By Georgia Bell

Brits have been advised to avoid travel to Saudi airports as Houthi strikes on the country intensify.

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The UK Embassy in Saudi Arabia has advised all but essential travel to Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah, Dammam and all Saudi airports, except an airport in Medina, in the east of the country. Saudi Arabia’s King Fahd International Airport in Dammam was attacked on Sunday evening, according to the Kingdom’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) This comes as the Saudi-led coalition separately announced a drone had been intercepted in the Eastern Province. The damage is reportedly being assessed by authorities who are carrying out safety inspections of airport facilities, the GACA said. Read more: 'We've got to do everything we can to support our Saudi allies,' says Streeting after Houthi strike at Riyadh airport kills 13 Read more: Britain backing Saudi Arabia sends ‘political signal’ to Gulf allies as Houthis threaten vital oil routes

11 October 2026: Update to FCDO Travel Advice for Saudi Arabia.



To read our travel advice, please visit https://t.co/dkWmWSU8gi pic.twitter.com/ZPOz2tSNog — UK in Saudi Arabia 🇬🇧🇸🇦 (@UKinSaudiArabia) October 11, 2026

The incident has been described by the authority as part of a string of attacks targeting civilian aviation facilities across the country. In a statement posted on X, Saudi-led coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki al-Malki said a drone in the Eastern Province, where Dammam is located, had been intercepted and destroyed by air defences. An "unidentified projectile" targeted Riyadh's international airport on Sunday, the day after 13 people were killed in a Houthi strike, Saudi officials have said. The Saudi-led coalition said a fire resulting from the attack is being directly handled by authorities at the site. It comes after a missile struck a domestic-terminal complex at King Khalid International Airport on Saturday afternoon, killing 13 people and leaving more than 300 injured.

The latest attack comes a day after a missile attack on King Khalid International Airport on Saturday afternoon . Picture: -/Getty

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting branded the strike an “outrageous escalation”, saying Britain would do “everything we can” to support Saudi Arabia Speaking to LBC’s Lewis Goodall, Mr Streeting said: “We’ve seen outrageous escalation from the Houthis overnight with that absolutely shocking attack on the airport in Riyadh. “It is why the UK is providing support to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, both in terms of ground-based air defences and also air-to-air refuelling support so that Saudi planes can fly for longer to provide that defensive action against the Houthis. “Ultimately, there will not be a military resolution to this conflict. It can only be diplomatic. “But in the meantime, we’ve got to do everything we can to support our Saudi allies and the legitimate government of Yemen.”

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting branded the strike an 'outrageous escalation'. Picture: NurPhoto/Getty