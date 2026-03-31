British holidaymakers travelling over Easter will face long queues as new EU entry rules come into effect.

The system comes into effect today in full from today. Until no, only 50 per cent of passengers were being checked under the new system.

People’s fingerprints will be captured and their pictures taken on first entry into the Schengen zone. They will then be checked at every entry and exit.

The new entry/exit system (EES) requires all passengers without an EU passport to have their fingerprints registered and their pictures taken.

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Trade body the Airports Council International (ACI) said that data “shows a continued deterioration in waiting times at border crossing points”.

It said that airports were seeing queues of two hours at peak times, with some airports reporting even longer queues.

The procedure is carried out at kiosks in larger airports or by border officials at smaller airports.

Olivier Jankovec, the director-general of ACI, and Ourania Georgoutsakou, the managing director of Airlines for Europe, said: “We reiterate our call on the European Commission and member states to extend the possibility to fully or partially suspend EES — where operationally necessary — during the entirety of the 2026 summer season.

“This flexibility has proven vital in preventing catastrophic operational disruptions during the progressive rollout of the system.

“If the technical and operational issues with EES are not resolved, this flexibility should remain available during future peak travel periods, such as winter 2026-27.”

The new system is operating with “fundamental challengers” that have not yet been resolved, the group said.

Alex Norris, the minister for border security, said “extra time may be needed, both for your return to the UK and travelling to the EU”.