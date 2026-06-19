Motorists are being advised not to drive with the windows down and to use their car’s air conditioning instead - despite temperatures being forecast to soar as high as 35C.

Experts have raised concerns over the health risks associated with driving with the windows down, particularly at higher speeds.

Boots Hearingcare and MoneySuperMarket claim that at 70mph, wind noise inside a car can hit 90-100db, exceeding the level of power tools and just below that of a concert.

Darren Horne, a Boots audiologist, driving for only 15 minutes with the windows down can damage hearing.

It can also prompt ‘listening fatigue’ which can make drivers less responsive to car horns and sirens.

Even just 15 minutes of driving at levels of 100dB can be harmful to someone’s ears,” Mr Horne said.

Motorists are being advised to wind the windows up at speeds above 50mph.

It comes after the Met office issued warnings for heat for next Monday and Tuesday with forecasts of 32C on Sunday, rising to 34C on Monday.

The UK Health Security Agency has issued a series of amber and yellow health alerts across southern and eastern England and the Midlands.