The Government is to hold an emergency-style meeting as Britain braces for a potentially wet and stormy winter.

A new flood and drought taskforce will meet for the first time on Wednesday to assess whether the country is prepared for flooding in the months ahead.

Just as Brits recover from a summer of record temperatures and widespread drought, the Met Office is now warning there is a “heightened potential” for wet, windy and stormy conditions this autumn.

The Environment Agency has urged households to check whether they are at risk of flooding, sign up for alerts and make an emergency flood plan.

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