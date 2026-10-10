Brits warned to prepare for floods as wet and stormy winter looms
The Government is to hold an emergency-style meeting as Britain braces for a potentially wet and stormy winter.
The Government is to hold an emergency-style meeting as Britain braces for a potentially wet and stormy winter.
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A new flood and drought taskforce will meet for the first time on Wednesday to assess whether the country is prepared for flooding in the months ahead.
Just as Brits recover from a summer of record temperatures and widespread drought, the Met Office is now warning there is a “heightened potential” for wet, windy and stormy conditions this autumn.
The Environment Agency has urged households to check whether they are at risk of flooding, sign up for alerts and make an emergency flood plan.
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This meeting will be chaired by Defra minister Emma Hardy, who will bring together the Met Office, Environment Agency, mayoral authorities and representatives from the farming, water and insurance industries.
Ms Hardy said: “We’re facing extreme weather, with flood and drought intertwined, but the Government is taking decisive action.
“We’re taking a smarter, more joined-up approach to manage the nation’s water and set up our new Flood and Drought Resilience Taskforce.
“This will put communities and businesses at the heart of our work and will make sure the UK is ready for whatever the weather brings next.”
At least £10.5 billion is committed up to 2036 to protect homes, businesses and critical infrastructure from the growing threat of flooding.