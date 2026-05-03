Police searching near the scene after four people were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The shooting of four people at a barbecue which left a man fighting for his life could be linked to a stabbing in the same area of south London.

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Emergency services were called to the scene on Coldharbour Lane in Brixton at around 1am on Saturday morning after reports of a firearm discharge. The Met Police has confirmed that one man, 25, is in a life-threatening condition in hospital. Three others, aged 21, 47 and 70, were also taken to hospital with injuries assessed as not life-threatening or life-changing. Officers were then alerted to reports of a stabbing in nearby Acre Lane just over an hour later. The force is now investigating the possibility that the two incidents are linked, the Met said on Sunday. Read more: Two people dead after 'suspicious' house explosion in Bristol as major incident declared Read more: Teenager dies after being hit by falling tree as police launch probe

Police near the scene after four people were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds. Picture: Alamy

In Acre Lane, a 33-year-old man was found with multiple stab wounds and taken to hospital where he remains in a life-threatening condition. No arrests have been made yet in connection with either event. Several police officers could be seen searching an area of grass outside the Southwyck House estate, on Coldharbour Lane, on Saturday evening. An estate resident said he believed the incident took place during a barbecue party on the patch of green, while a shop worker told of providing shelter to people in the wake of gunshots. Supermarket worker Moh John, 45, said: "I was putting something there and I heard the noises. "It was busy, there was a party. I saw the people run away. But then I saw the people, some people try to come in the shop and I locked the door."

Acre Lane, where a man was stabbed. Police say the two incidents may be linked. Picture: Google

No arrests have been made, but officers are continuing to investigate. Locals in the area have also been told to expect increased police patrols in the area. Detective Chief Inspector Allam Bhangoo, who is leading the investigation, appealed for anyone with information to come forward. Referring to the shooting, he told LBC on Saturday: "We understand how concerning this incident will be for the local community and want to reassure residents that officers are working at pace to identify those responsible.

Police and forensics searching near the scene. Picture: Alamy