The hospitality sector has faced a succession of financial challenges in recent years, leaving many operators trying to adapt to shifting consumer behaviour while fighting costs.

Higher wages, increased national insurance bills, energy prices, supply chain pressures, and post-pandemic debt have combined to squeeze margins, forcing businesses to rethink how they attract and retain customers. The latest pressure point, business rates, adds yet another layer of cost increases and instability to already tight margins.

Consumer habits are also changing in ways that complicate survival. Younger generations are reportedly drinking less alcohol, driven by health awareness, lack of disposable income and changing social priorities. Traditional late-night drinking venues have faced declining footfall, particularly outside peak weekend hours.

In response, many operators have pivoted toward “experience-led” offerings, including themed bars, competitive socialising venues, immersive dining and activity-based nights out. Customers increasingly seek occasions rather than simple food and drink purchases, prompting hospitality businesses to invest in entertainment and interactive concepts to remain competitive.

The impact of cost pressures and changing consumer behaviours is different across the country. London continues to experiment with initiatives aimed at revitalising its night-time economy, including extended trading hours and efforts to make the capital more attractive to evening visitors. Yet many regional towns and cities, even those as prominent as Liverpool, are struggling to replicate this – in part because they lack strong late-night infrastructure and transport links. This can create a downward spiral, as venue closures reduce choice, which in turn discourages visitors and accelerates decline.

Against this backdrop, the recent budget's changes to business rates have been particularly unwelcome. The outdated property-based tax disproportionately burdens physical venues compared with online competitors which in turn undermines investment in high streets. In January, it was announced that pubs and live music venues have been given a small reprieve, with a 15 per cent discount for the 2026-2027 year, and a real term freeze for the two years after that. But other hospitality and leisure operators have not been so lucky, with many expecting significant increases from April 2026.

The sector has shown it is resilient in recent years, but resilience should not be mistaken for invulnerability. The growing pressures on hospitality, especially outside of London, are pushing too many businesses towards a breaking point. Unless action is taken soon to provide a helping hand and alleviate this pressure, these latest changes will no doubt lead to closures.

____________________

Isabelle Shepherd is a Partner at HaysMac.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk