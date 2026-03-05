There’s been some cracking Arthur Miller plays in London in the last year - you can add this one to the list.

The Crucible at the Globe last summer was strong and All My Sons, still playing at Wyndham’s Theatre, is a work of art. Broken Glass is just as intense as these both, despite being a lesser-known production.

It’s the tale of an unhappy marriage of a Jewish couple in Brooklyn in the 1930s. Sylvia Gellburg is a housewife who has lost the ability to use her legs. The doctors can’t work out why.

At the same time, Sylvia becomes interested in the news. In fact, she becomes obsessed with the news - dominated by the rise of the Nazis in Europe.

These two things become linked when the slightly creepy Dr Hyman establishes that Sylvia’s immobility has no medical cause.