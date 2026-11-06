I am proud of my service and those I served with.

But the only serving personnel who never become veterans are those who die in service. So, I consider myself fortunate to be an armed forces veteran, just with a few additional challenges.

In December 2006, when I was seriously injured by enemy fire in Basra, Iraq, I had to come to terms with the fact that the life I knew was over and a new reality had begun.

Seventeen days in a coma, 25 operations to rebuild my face, a prosthetic left eye and a right one that’s not much better. But I’m still here and still kicking when needed.

Remembrance is significant for all who have served, especially those who have seen action in theatres around the world. Our poppies stop being a symbol. They start becoming a name. A colleague, a friend, someone you no longer have a pint and a laugh with.

This is why Remembrance is a double-edged sword. We rejoice as we meet up with old colleagues and friends, then we commemorate the fallen. The ones we knew personally and the ones we didn’t. We remember the families left behind, spending Christmas with an empty chair at the table.

In modern times, Remembrance has taken on further meaning. More people get to come home these days, but we get them back as those who have suffered through conflict, especially those with life-changing injuries. We think of them, too.

It can be easy for people to forget there are still men and women getting injured in service now, because the first-hand effects of a conflict aren’t on our own streets.

And that can make it difficult for a serving person to transition into a society that sometimes doesn’t understand the pressures of service life.

Leaving, though - even when injured – doesn’t mean that veterans don’t have a lot to offer. As I tell people from my own experience, I may be broken, but I’m not useless. Give me the right tools, and I will do my bit.

That's why, this week, I joined Help for Heroes in delivering an open letter to Downing Street. We want to see better post-service support to improve the lives of veterans. Better understanding of the challenges we face while still in, and of the difficulty that moving back from a highly kinetic life to a sleepy little home in the communities we love can still hold.

When we sign up and take our oath of allegiance, we accept the rules of the table. Despite the risks it entails, we still lay down our chips. What we ask is that when those chips are cashed in, the country upholds its end of the bargain.

Things have changed vastly since my own discharge and transition and, in many cases, have improved. But we still need to better prepare our military men and women as they move from a life of service into a civilian environment.

We need to ensure that the authorities and organisations that deal with them truly understand the life they have come from, and the value they can bring to their communities.

When I think of the support we currently give veterans, amid the talk of defence spending and war readiness, I think of how it could be a recruitment and retention tool.

But when people are considering joining, do we want them to look at someone else and think, ‘Why should I make this sacrifice when they’ve been left to struggle?’ When someone’s renewing their contract with the government to extend their service, do we want them to ask, ‘Is it worth me taking one more risk or have I given enough now?’

By looking after veterans correctly, we’d be letting those signing up at the recruitment office, and those already in uniform, know three things:

That their service matters, and it’s appreciated.

If they get broken, they will be cared for.

If they don’t come home, the loved ones they leave behind will be looked after.

It is my deepest wish that no more young men and women who take that oath of allegiance will ever make the ultimate sacrifice or have their realities changed forever by incidents beyond their control or imagination. But I’m not naïve.

Society must look at the world around us and the uncertainty it holds, and realise we still need a military. We still need strong, honest, young, professional people to put on that uniform and be our security when the time comes.

But that must be followed up by them knowing they will always matter, they will never be forgotten, and we will never take them for granted.

____________________

Simon Brown is an Army veteran and Help for Heroes Ambassador.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk