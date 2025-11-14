Three Bronze Age log boats, which were preserved on the riverbed of a silted-up creek for more than 3,000 years, are to go on display following a conservation project.

A log boat is a simple vessel made by hollowing out a single tree trunk, and some of these boats were used to lay fish traps.

Nine log boats, from the Bronze and Iron Age, were discovered near Whittlesey in Cambridgeshire in 2011, and they have since been preserved in climate-controlled conditions using a specialised wax and water solution.

Three of the vessels, found at Must Farm, are to be displayed at Flag Fen Archaeology Park near Peterborough following a 13-year conservation project.

Jacqueline Mooney, general manager of Flag Fen Archaeology Park, said: “The Must Farm boats have lain undisturbed for over 3,000 years, preserved in the peaty silence of time.

“Now, through our new exhibition, they emerge to tell their story.

“This is more than an archaeological display — it’s a powerful reconnection with the people who once lived, worked and journeyed through this landscape.”