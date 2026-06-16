Brooklyn Beckham has taken a fresh swipe at his family. Picture: Instagram

By Jacob Paul

The Beckham family feud has deepened after Brooklyn took a fresh dig at his "heartbroken" parents in a World Cup advert branded "exploitative".

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David and Victoria have reportedly been left upset after their eldest son featured in the ad for delivery service DoorDash. “You’re probably wondering why I’m watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 from home… It’s a long story,” Brooklyn says while smirking in the advert. The 27-year-old, who cut ties with his family over a year ago amid a rift, is seen in the ad throwing down his football tickets onto a coffee table with a pile of unopened letters, a camera, and a luxury watch thought to be a gift from his dad. Text then appears in the ad reading: “It’s complicated. More soon." Commenting on the video, which quickly went viral, DoorDash said: “We have a guess on why you’re watching from home…” Andy Barr, Head of Brand Communications at Season One Comms, said it could be the "beginning of the end for Brand Brooklyn." Read more: Beckham family feud reignites as Brooklyn accuses parents of 'using' sister for 'staged' house visit Read more: 'Brand Beckham was never our intention': Victoria speaks out on Brooklyn's explosive claims

Text appeared in the advert reading 'it’s complicated. More soon'. Picture: Instagram

He told the Daily Mail: "DoorDash may have enjoyed a spike in brand mentions because of this, but will now be nervous that longer‑term brand recall could become associated with something negative and exploitative of a truly sad family situation. "Victoria and David are up there with the A‑list elite, both in consumers’ hearts and, more importantly, in brand deal terms. Throughout all of this the pair have acted with the kind of dignity and compassion you would expect from globally renowned superstars." Brooklyn’s estranged family has reportedly been left stunned by the ad. His father, an England legend, played in three FIFA World Cups for the Three Lions in 1998, 2002 and 2006. Becks is currently in the US promoting the World Cup and was seen watching their opening match alongside Hollywood star Tom Cruise. “No one could have predicted he would do something like this. Monetising this situation will be heartbreaking for David and Victoria, especially after his dig at “Brand Beckham” in his statement,” a source told the Metro. Another source told The Sun: “To do an ad based on estrangement from family as if it’s a joke when his family is devastated and sister and grandparents are inconsolable. "It just seems a tad hypocritical from someone claiming to want peace and privacy and the trying to cash in on it all.“ "He says he wants nothing to do with his family, but is now trading off them by using one of his footballing father’s legacies – the World Cup – as an advertising selling point. “Brooklyn is absolutely entitled to go and make his own money – his parents laud such ambition – but taking the mick out of a deep-rooted, heartbreaking family situation is not the one.”

Becks was seen watching the football with Tom Cruise. Picture: Getty