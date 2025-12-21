There has been a fresh twist in the ongoing feud between David and Victoria Beckham and their eldest son, Brooklyn.

Opening up about their ongoing family feud, Cruz said: “My mum and dad would never unfollow their son.

Cruz, son of Sir David, has claimed his estranged brother recently blocked his entire family on Instagram.

“They woke up blocked. As did I.”

Sir David has been at war with his son for months now, with Brooklyn boycotting both his 50th birthday and the day he received his knighthood.

The feud allegedly began when Sir David and Victoria discovered they had not been invited to Brooklyn’s vow renewal ceremony to his wife Nicola.

The 26-year-old has not been pictured with his family since last Christmas.

However, a source close to the Beckhams dismissed reports of a feud as ‘nonsense,’ saying “David and Victoria will always support Brooklyn if and when he needs it.”

The Beckhams' escalating rift was first reported in May, as tensions between Brooklyn and his brother Cruz reportedly led to the latter going out of his way in public to avoid his sibling.

Things became so bitter that Cruz was allegedly reaching out to the family's favourite hangouts ahead of any visits to check whether Brooklyn would be there.

Brooklyn pledged his loyalty to his wife - the daughter of Miami-based billionaire businessman and investor Nelson Peltz - in an Instagram video shared in May.

Captioning a video of the pair on an early morning motorbike ride, Brooklyn wrote: "My whole world x I will love you forever x I always choose you baby x you're the most amazing person i know xx me and you forever baby."

Reacting to the post, an insider for the Beckhams told the Sun: "It shows how much this situation with his family has escalated.

"It's very sad for everyone involved, especially David and Victoria who love him very much. This isn't the Brooklyn his family knows and loves.

"This post was like a dagger to their hearts but they will always be there for Brooklyn."