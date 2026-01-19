Brooklyn Beckham has released a bombshell statement claiming he does "not want to reconcile" with his family.

“Unfortunately my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed.

He wrote: "I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private.

He accused his parents of "controlling the narrative" of their feud and deliberately cutting out Nicola.

The aspiring chef, and son of David and Victoria Beckham, took to Instagram to share his statement and to defend his wife, Nicola.

“I do not want to reconcile with my family. I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life.

“For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family."

He continued: “The night before out wedding, members of my family told me that Nicola was 'not blood' and 'not family'"

Brooklyn then describes being "humiliated" at his wedding as his mum "hijacked" his first dance.

He said: “In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife, but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me.

“She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life."

He even revealed that Victoria has "repeatedly invited women" from his past to events in order to make Nicola "uncomfortable".

Brooklyn added that he travelled to London for David's birthday, but the family rejected plans with the pair - until they gave the condition that they would only see him without Nicola.

“It was a slap in the face," he said.