Brooklyn Beckham is 'fuming' after David and Victoria's Father's Day posts as he 'wishes they would leave him alone'
The eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham has repeatedly asked his parents not to tag him in posts online
Brooklyn Beckham is reportedly “furious” with his parents again following Father’s Day posts, which have raised eyebrows.
Listen to this article
David and Victoria Beckham both marked the occasion on social media yesterday with pictures of their whole family – including the estranged Brooklyn.
The football legend shared a caption discussing how important being a father was to him, and Victoria praised him for raising their four kids.
However, the pair’s eldest is reportedly furious about the posts, having previously told his parents not to tag him online – requests they have repeatedly ignored.
Read more: Romeo Beckham pulled over by police and fined £440 after using phone behind wheel of Porsche 911
Read more: Brooklyn Beckham widens rift with 'heartbroken' family over ‘exploitative’ World Cup advert
In the latest snap posted by Victoria, David, 51, can be seen posing with Brooklyn, 27, Romeo, 23, Cruz, 21, and Harper, 14, in a holiday family throwback.
David and Brooklyn are pictured smiling, with their arms around each other, marking a sharp contrast to the state of their current relationship.
Spice Girl and fashion designer Victoria commented on the photo: “David you truly are the best daddy.
“Your greatest achievement has always been our beautiful children and we love you so much. Happy Father’s Day.”
David also posted selfies with each of his children, including Brooklyn and captioned them: “Being a dad is my most important job… I love you all & thank you mummy @victoriabeckham for giving me our beautiful family.”
The eldest Beckham is not on speaking terms with his parents after bombshell claims that they put “Brand Beckham” before the family, as well as family tensions with his wife, Nicola Peltz-Beckham.