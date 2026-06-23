The eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham has repeatedly asked his parents not to tag him in posts online

Brooklyn Beckham released an explosive statement explaining his side of the family rift last year. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

Brooklyn Beckham is reportedly “furious” with his parents again following Father’s Day posts, which have raised eyebrows.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In the latest snap posted by Victoria, David, 51, can be seen posing with Brooklyn, 27, Romeo, 23, Cruz, 21, and Harper, 14, in a holiday family throwback. David and Brooklyn are pictured smiling, with their arms around each other, marking a sharp contrast to the state of their current relationship. Spice Girl and fashion designer Victoria commented on the photo: “David you truly are the best daddy.