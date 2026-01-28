The images, shared on Instagram, show the pair kissing, enjoying meals together and Nicola hugging their dog

The pictures show the pair kissing, enjoying meals together and Nicola hugging their dog, after Brooklyn announced last week that he does not want to "reconcile" with his family. Picture: instagram

By StephenRigley

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham has posted a series of loved-up pictures with his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham after a public fallout with his parents, Sir David and Victoria Beckham.

The images, shared on Instagram, show the pair kissing, enjoying meals together and Nicola hugging their dog, after Brooklyn announced in a social media post last week that he does not want to "reconcile" with his family. The celebrity parents have yet to comment on the explosive statement, which accused the couple of prioritising "Brand Beckham" over all else and controlling narratives in the press.

Brooklyn accused the celebrity couple of prioritising 'Brand Beckham'. Picture: Instagram

In the posts, Brooklyn accused his parents of "trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn't stopped". He also alleged that his wife had been "disrespected" by his family. The post also comes after former Spice Girls singer Lady Beckham was congratulated by Sir David and their second son Romeo for her French knighthood, which she received on Monday. Former England footballer Sir David wrote: "Being named a Chevaliere de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French Ministry of Culture... nobody deserves it more than you x We love you." Following the ceremony in Paris, Sir David posted a string of photos on Monday night that included a snap of their family as well as one with Vogue global editorial director Dame Anna Wintour. Romeo echoed his father's comments in an Instagram post following the ceremony. He later posted: "No one deserves this more than you xx love you mum."

Brooklyn also said his wife had been 'disrespected' by his family. Picture: instagram