Brooklyn recalled a number of instances of conflict between himself and his parents, including a disagreement over his wife's wedding dress, a hijacked first dance and an argument over the wedding seating plans

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attend the Balmain Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 25, 2024. Picture: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Balmain

By Rebecca Henrys

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz are "pleased" with the support they've received after Brooklyn broke his silence on the long-running feud with his parents.

(L-R) Cruz Beckham, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham attend the premiere of "Lola". Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

A source close to the couple told The Sun: “They couldn’t be happier with how things have panned out. “They told us: ‘We’re glad we did it’. “They feel like a massive weight has been lifted off them and they’re pleased with the support they’ve received. “It’s been therapeutic to finally get things off their chests which they’ve been bottling up for years. “This has just made things even clearer to him — he wants nothing more to do with his parents.”