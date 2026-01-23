'Glad we did it': Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz pleased at response to their statement on family feud
Brooklyn recalled a number of instances of conflict between himself and his parents, including a disagreement over his wife's wedding dress, a hijacked first dance and an argument over the wedding seating plans
Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz are "pleased" with the support they've received after Brooklyn broke his silence on the long-running feud with his parents.
Listen to this article
In a statement shared on his Instagram story, Brooklyn claimed his parents have been controlling narratives in the press about his family and tried to “ruin” his relationship with wife Nicola Peltz Beckham.
The 26-year-old recalled a number of instances of conflict between himself and his parents, including a disagreement over his wife's wedding dress, a hijacked first dance and an argument over the wedding seating plans.
He also suggested that he was unable to see his dad, David, privately to celebrate his 50th birthday.
Read more: 'He could be left with nothing': Details of Brooklyn Beckham's secret pre-nup with Nicola Peltz revealed
Read more: Nicola Peltz shows off 'family first' tattoo in first post after Brooklyn Beckham row
A source close to the couple told The Sun: “They couldn’t be happier with how things have panned out.
“They told us: ‘We’re glad we did it’.
“They feel like a massive weight has been lifted off them and they’re pleased with the support they’ve received.
“It’s been therapeutic to finally get things off their chests which they’ve been bottling up for years.
“This has just made things even clearer to him — he wants nothing more to do with his parents.”
They have reportedly not heard from Victoria and David.
Brooklyn has accused the former England star David and ex-Spice Girl of "controlling the narrative" around their troubled relationship.
He also said that his parents deliberately cut his wife out of their circle after the two got married in 2022.
Brooklyn wrote: "I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life. For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family.
"The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into."
He finished the statement: "I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief. My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation.
"All we want peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family."