'He could be left with nothing': Details of Brooklyn Beckham's secret pre-nup with Nicola Peltz revealed
Brooklyn would allegedly not gain any of Nicola’s family wealth if the couple split.
Details of Brooklyn Beckham’s pre-nup with Nicola Peltz have emerged in the wake of his bitter fallout with his family.
David and Victoria Beckham’s estranged son could reportedly be left with nothing after signing the iron-clad pre-nup.
The agreement allegedly states that Brooklyn would not gain any of Nicola’s family wealth if the couple split.
Nelson Peltz, Nicola’s father, is worth an estimated £1.2billion.
But the secret pre-nup reveals Brooklyn would only part with half of what they have made together as a brand should they divorce, according to the Sun.
A source close to the Beckhams has warned Brooklyn could be left with little cash to his name if this were to happen after falling out with his parents.
“The fear is that he has been completely absorbed into the Peltzes and has become alienated from everyone else.
“If they ever did break up, Brooklyn would be completely ostracised and without much cash to show for it,” the source told the Sun.
“It’s as if he’s being held captive or something, because heartbreakingly, that’s what it feels like for them. His future is completely in the hands of the Peltzes,” they added.
But a source close to Brooklyn insists the couple is stronger than ever and do not need to worry about a split any time soon.
Brooklyn, 26, released a bombshell statement on Monday, accusing his mother of “hijacking his first dance” during his 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz and “dancing very inappropriately” on him.
On Tuesday, David Beckham broke his silence over his son’s slew of allegations.
Speaking on CNBC’s financial program Squawk Box, David Beckham responded to his son indirectly, saying: “I have always spoken about social media and the power of social media... For the good and for the bad.
“What kids can access these days, it can be dangerous.
“But what I have found personally, especially with my kids as well, use it for the right reasons.And it has been the biggest tool to make people aware of what’s going on around the world for children.
“And I have tried to do the same with my children, to educate them.
“They make mistakes, but children are allowed to make mistakes. That is how they learn. That is what I try to teach my kids.”
He added: “You sometimes have to let them make those mistakes as well.”
Brooklyn, 26, has accused the former England star David and ex-Spice Girl of "controlling the narrative" around their troubled relationship.
He also said that his parents deliberately cut his wife out of their circle after the two got married in 2022.
In another astonishing allegation, Brooklyn also described being "humiliated" at his wedding as his mum "hijacked" his first dance.
“In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife, but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me.
“She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life,” Brooklyn said.
The latest escalation comes after Brooklyn reportedly asked that his estranged family only contact him through lawyers.
The report was sparked after Victoria liked a cookery post he had uploaded on Instagram, and he subsequently blocked her, David, and his siblings Romeo, Cruz and Harper.