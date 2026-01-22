Brooklyn would allegedly not gain any of Nicola’s family wealth if the couple split.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Details of Brooklyn Beckham’s pre-nup with Nicola Peltz have emerged in the wake of his bitter fallout with his family.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

David and Victoria Beckham’s estranged son could reportedly be left with nothing after signing the iron-clad pre-nup. The agreement allegedly states that Brooklyn would not gain any of Nicola’s family wealth if the couple split. Nelson Peltz, Nicola’s father, is worth an ­estimated £1.2billion. But the secret pre-nup reveals Brooklyn would only part with half of what they have made together as a brand should they divorce, according to the Sun. A source close to the Beckhams has warned Brooklyn could be left with little cash to his name if this were to happen after falling out with his parents. “The fear is that he has been completely absorbed into the Peltzes and has become ­alienated from everyone else. Read more: Brooklyn Beckham wedding DJ pokes fun at Victoria as he backs claim she danced 'inappropriately' on son Read more: Nicola Peltz shows off 'family first' tattoo in first post after Brooklyn Beckham row

Beckham broke his silence on the family feud this week. Picture: Getty

“If they ever did break up, Brooklyn would be completely ostracised and without much cash to show for it,” the source told the Sun. “It’s as if he’s being held captive or something, because heartbreakingly, that’s what it feels like for them. His future is completely in the hands of the Peltzes,” they added. But a source close to Brooklyn insists the couple is stronger than ever and do not need to worry about a split any time soon. Brooklyn, 26, released a bombshell statement on Monday, accusing his mother of “hijacking his first dance” during his 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz and “dancing very inappropriately” on him. On Tuesday, David Beckham broke his silence over his son’s slew of allegations. Speaking on CNBC’s financial program Squawk Box, David Beckham responded to his son indirectly, saying: “I have always spoken about social media and the power of social media... For the good and for the bad. “What kids can access these days, it can be dangerous. “But what I have found personally, especially with my kids as well, use it for the right reasons.And it has been the biggest tool to make people aware of what’s going on around the world for children. “And I have tried to do the same with my children, to educate them. “They make mistakes, but children are allowed to make mistakes. That is how they learn. That is what I try to teach my kids.” He added: “You sometimes have to let them make those mistakes as well.”

Brooklyn said mum Victoria humiliated him at his wedding. Picture: Getty