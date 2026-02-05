Brooklyn Beckham takes further swipe at parents by removing tattoo tribute to father David
The 26-year-old has reportedly had laser treatment to remove the ink after a row with his famous parents
Brooklyn Beckham's feud with his parents has ramped up once more after he was seen having covered up a tattoo paying tribute to his dad David.
The 26-year-old reportedly wanted the ink-work "gone," and took the decision to have it faded over.
The tattoo had been on Brooklyn's upper arm and simply read: "Dad" written over an anchor, with the words "Love you Bust" underneath.
A source told The Sun: "Brooklyn has had laser treatment on the writing. He wanted it gone.
"There is so much hurt and pain on his side, it would not be genuine to keep such a tribute on his body."
Brooklyn is also said to have had a tattoo on his chest, dedicated to Victoria, covered up.
In a statement shared on his Instagram last month, Brooklyn claimed his parents had been controlling narratives in the press about his family and tried to "ruin" his relationship with wife Nicola Peltz Beckham.
The 26-year-old recalled several instances of conflict between himself and his parents, including a hijacked first dance, and suggested that he was unable to see his dad, David, privately to celebrate his 50th birthday.
Despite the newest revelation, dad David has not covered over his own "Buster" tattoo with the words "Buster" on his neck, which is a tribute to Brooklyn.
The source added that Brooklyn's latest move will "sting" his dad, adding: "It seems very cruel and will add salt to the wounds."
Brooklyn and Nicola were previously said to be "pleased" with the reaction of the bombshell statement, where Brooklyn wrote: "I do not want to reconcile with my family.
"I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life. For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family.
"The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into."
He finished the statement: "I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief.
"My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation. All we want is peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family."
David has remained active on his social media, posting a selfie taken on a dog walk at the weekend with the caption: "Misty Sunday morning with these 2 @victoriabeckham hope your enjoying your hot chocolate an lie in."