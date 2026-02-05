The 26-year-old has reportedly had laser treatment to remove the ink after a row with his famous parents

Brooklyn Beckham, pictured with Nicola Peltz, has reportedly had his arm tattoo covered. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Brooklyn Beckham's feud with his parents has ramped up once more after he was seen having covered up a tattoo paying tribute to his dad David.

The 26-year-old reportedly wanted the ink-work "gone," and took the decision to have it faded over. The tattoo had been on Brooklyn's upper arm and simply read: "Dad" written over an anchor, with the words "Love you Bust" underneath. A source told The Sun: "Brooklyn has had laser treatment on the writing. He wanted it gone.

The tattoo had been on Brooklyn's upper arm and depicted an anchor with the words "Dad. Love you Bust.". Picture: Instagram

"There is so much hurt and pain on his side, it would not be genuine to keep such a tribute on his body." Brooklyn is also said to have had a tattoo on his chest, dedicated to Victoria, covered up. In a statement shared on his Instagram last month, Brooklyn claimed his parents had been controlling narratives in the press about his family and tried to "ruin" his relationship with wife Nicola Peltz Beckham. The 26-year-old recalled several instances of conflict between himself and his parents, including a hijacked first dance, and suggested that he was unable to see his dad, David, privately to celebrate his 50th birthday. Despite the newest revelation, dad David has not covered over his own "Buster" tattoo with the words "Buster" on his neck, which is a tribute to Brooklyn.

Sir David Beckham pictured last month during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. Picture: Alamy