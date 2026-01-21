Brooklyn said his mother 'hijacked' the couple's first dance, dancing 'inappropriately' on him

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz renewed their vows after they were left embarrassed at their wedding. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are reportedly the only people in possession of a video from their wedding that shows Victoria Beckham 'inappropriately' dancing with her son during what was meant to be the couple’s first dance.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Following claims by the eldest son of Victoria and David Beckham that his parents were “controlling” and attempted to “ruin” his marriage, two sources have confirmed the existence of the footage from the couple’s April 2022 wedding. But the couple reportedly has no plans to release the footage. The moment “lasted several minutes” and left guests “unsure how to react", according to TMZ. Victoria was “right up against Brooklyn,” displaying behaviour they described as “more fitting for romantic partners than a mother and son", insiders claim. Read more: Brooklyn Beckham wedding guest backs bombshell claim Victoria danced 'inappropriately' on son Read more: David Beckham breaks silence and says his children have ‘made mistakes’ on social media after Brooklyn's rant

David Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham, Romeo Beckham & Cruz Beckham at Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday party. Picture: Getty

The incident reportedly left Brooklyn feeling “humiliated,” and he is said to be adamant that the video never be made public. The only copy of the footage is said to be in the couple's possession. The videography company reportedly signed a non-disclosure agreement and permanently deleted all other copies. The claims surfaced after Brooklyn shared a six-page Instagram story in which he said he does “not want to reconcile” with his family, accusing his parents of attempting to “control narratives in the press” about their relationship. Addressing the wedding incident directly, Brooklyn wrote: "My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song. "In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife — but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me. "She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life."

Brooklyn was noticeably absent at the premiere of his mother's Netflix show. Picture: Getty