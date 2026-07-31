Claudia and Nelson Peltz, the parents-in-law of Brooklyn Beckham, are facing their second lawsuit in two years over their dog after another alleged attack.

The accuser has said that Nicola Peltz, Beckham's wife, was among those with the family's dog Houdini when it attacked an employee on December 23, 2025.

Houdini was previously accused of attacking a staff member at the Peltz's Palm Beach home in December 2024.

Complainant Joy Ransom filed the lawsuit on July 10, according to People, and is looking for $50,000 (£37,000) in damages for “incurred medical expenses”.

Houdini “was not under any form of restraint or control," the lawsuit claimed, and added that the dog had never been trained and had form for attacking others.

Claudia and Nelson Peltz have not commented on the lawsuit, and no court date has been reported.

Read more: Beckham family feud reignites as Brooklyn accuses parents of 'using' sister for 'staged' house visit