Brooklyn Beckham's parents-in-law face second dog attack lawsuit
Parents of Nicola Peltz are facing lawsuit for the second time in two years
Claudia and Nelson Peltz, the parents-in-law of Brooklyn Beckham, are facing their second lawsuit in two years over their dog after another alleged attack.
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The accuser has said that Nicola Peltz, Beckham's wife, was among those with the family's dog Houdini when it attacked an employee on December 23, 2025.
Houdini was previously accused of attacking a staff member at the Peltz's Palm Beach home in December 2024.
Complainant Joy Ransom filed the lawsuit on July 10, according to People, and is looking for $50,000 (£37,000) in damages for “incurred medical expenses”.
Houdini “was not under any form of restraint or control," the lawsuit claimed, and added that the dog had never been trained and had form for attacking others.
Claudia and Nelson Peltz have not commented on the lawsuit, and no court date has been reported.
Read more: Beckham family feud reignites as Brooklyn accuses parents of 'using' sister for 'staged' house visit
Nelson Peltz, 85, has been married to Claudia since 1985, and he has 10 children from his two marriages.
The billionaire businessman and investor is a Republican Party donor and supporter of Donald Trump.
Brooklyn Beckham has retreated into his wife's family since he got married in 2022, with the aspiring chef and photographer blaming his mother, Victoria, for "dancing inappropriately".
The 27-year-old often spends time with the Peltz parents and released a bombshell statement earlier in the year, cutting himself off from the Beckhams.
He said: "I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled; I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life. For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family."
In the latest twist, a video showed Harper Beckham, Brooklyn's teenage sister, coming to his house and posting a note when she did not get an answer after knocking on his door.
A representative for Brooklyn claimed the visit had been set up as a photo opportunity by his parents.