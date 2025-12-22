The full timeline as Brooklyn Beckham takes latest step in removing himself from power family

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are said to be isolated from Beckham HQ. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Cruz Beckham has defended his parents in a feud with his brother, Brooklyn, saying they would never unfollow him on social media.

Brooklyn blocked all of his siblings, including 14-year-old sister Harper, as well as his parents, the recently knighted Sir David and Lady Victoria. Twenty-year-old Cruz, the youngest son, reacted after the Mail ran a story online stating that the couple had unfollowed their eldest son, Brooklyn. But Cruz said that this was not the case. “NOT TRUE,” he wrote on social media on Sunday, alongside a screenshot of the Mail’s hit. “My mum and dad would never unfollow their son … Let's get the facts right. They woke up blocked … as did I.” David and Victoria have not commented on this latest development in the feud, which is thought to have been brewing for several years.

Man down? Cruz, Jackie Apostel, Romeo, Harper, Victoria and David Beckham. Picture: Alamy

Beckham feud timeline August 2022 Brooklyn Beckham married Nicola Peltz in Palm Beach, Florida, after two years of dating. The actress is said to have caused a stir by choosing not to wear a dress designed by Victoria for the occasion. By August of the same year, she had told Vanity Fair that she had wanted to wear one of Victoria’s dresses, but it wasn’t logistically possible. During 2023, Victoria and David shared tributes to Peltz and they showed a united front in and in promoting his documentary Beckham. There would be no sign of more tension until 2025. April 2025 Romeo Beckham is said to have started dating Kim Turnbull, who had previously been linked to Brooklyn. Cruz responded to a comment on social media questioning it, stating: “Brooklyn and Kim never dated.”

May 2025 Brooklyn and Peltz are the only Beckham family members absent from David’s 50th birthday celebrations. Shortly after, David took Romeo and Cruz on a fishing trip - with the now 50-year-old tagging in Brooklyn on a related social media post, saying he was “missed”. And later in May, Brooklyn and Peltz had dinner with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, with the black sheep royals said to have passed on tips about leaving a dynasty behind. Meghan and Nicola are understood to have engaged in a 'deep and meaningful' discussion after both being harshly slated for being 'homewreckers' or women who 'tear apart their husbands' families'. June 2025 Brooklyn posts a picture with further tattoos, of devotions to Peltz, covering what was once a tribute to his mother. Around this time, Peltz was unfollowed by the younger Beckham brothers on social media.