The couple hosted around eight friends for the American holiday, with Brooklyn's family nowhere to be seen in pictures of the celebrations

The couple posed with their Thanksgiving turkey as they hosted for the holidays. Picture: @brooklynpeltzbeckham on Instagram

By Poppy Jacobs

Brooklyn Beckham has shown off his cooking skills whilst hosting a Thanksgiving dinner alongside his wife Nicola Peltz, with mum Victoria and dad David once again absent from festivities.

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The eldest Beckham son was seen hosting his wife's family for the American celebration, as the feud between him and his famous parents continues. Brooklyn shared a photo of the huge turkey prepared for dinner, alongside mashed potatoes, gravy and macaroni cheese, as well as a beautiful tablescape of white linens and flowers. The formerly aspiring chef is known for his controversial cooking content, admitting ahead of time on a social media clip that he was "a little bit nervous" as it was his first time cooking a Thanksgiving dinner. Read more: Matthew Perry’s grave changed to take out Friends reference Read more: Nicole Scherzinger splits with fiance and former rugby star Thom Evans after seven years together

The young couple pulled out all the stops for their eight dinner guests. Picture: @brooklynpeltzbeckham on Instagram

Brooklyn, 27, and Nicola, 31, reportedly hosted eight guests, including Liz Hurley's son Damian, who thanked the couple publicly. David and Victoria were not among them - despite living in America and often celebrating with their children. In his post on social media, Brooklyn wrote: "Happy Thanksgiving x me and my wife hosted our first Thanksgiving and it couldn’t of been more fun x “I love you @nicolapeltzbeckham so so much and I am so thankful for you and everything you do x you are my absolute world I hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving x”

Brooklyn was pictured enjoying Thanksgiving in shots uploaded to Instagram. Picture: @brooklynpeltzbeckham on Instagram