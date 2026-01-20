What is the truth about Nicola Peltz Beckham's wedding dress and the 'hijacked' first dance? - Brooklyn’s claims unpacked
Brooklyn Peltz Beckham has broken his silence for the first time regarding a fall out with his family.
Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, the son of Sir David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, announced he does not want to “reconcile” with his family after years of reports of a family feud.
Listen to this article
In a statement shared on his Instagram story, Brooklyn claimed his parents have been controlling narratives in the press about his family and tried to “ruin” his relationship with wife Nicola Peltz Beckham.
The 26-year-old recalled a number of instances of conflict between himself and his parents, including a disagreement over his wife's wedding dress, a hijacked first dance and an argument over the wedding seating plans.
He also suggested that he was unable to see his dad, David, privately to celebrate his 50th birthday.
He said: "I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life. For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family.
"The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into."
He finished the statement: "I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief. My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation.
"All we want peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family."
Read more: 'Brand Beckham comes first for them': Brooklyn takes aim at David and Victoria in furious social media rant
Read more: David and Victoria Beckham told to only contact son Brooklyn through lawyers amid bitter family feud
Wedding dress drama
Reports of a falling out over Nicola's wedding dress have been reported widely since the occasion when she opted to wear a Valentino dress, rather than a Victoria Beckham-designed gown.
In his latest statement, Brooklyn confirmed the conflict and said: “My mum cancelled making Nicola’s dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress.“
In 2022, Nicola told Variety that she had wanted to wear the dress but the atelier couldn't do it, and squashed rumours about a fall out.
She said at the time: “I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realised that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress. She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started, and then they ran with that.”
Brooklyn then chimed in saying: “I’ve learned they’re always going to try to write stuff like that. They’re always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good.”
An article in Vogue published in the same year claimed Nicola's custom wedding look was the culmination of a year’s worth of conversations with Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli’s team, two trips to the Rome HQ and two US fittings.
'Hijacked' first dance
In his statement Brooklyn wrote: "My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song.
"In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead.
"She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life."
This confirmed rumours that had been circling for years that the incident had happened, which reportedly sent Nicola running from the room in tears.
Previous reports revealed Marc Anthony, a close friend of the family, had offered to perform at the ceremony.
A source told People: “Before the song began, Marc Anthony asked Brooklyn to come to the stage, and then announced, ‘The most beautiful woman in the room tonight, come on up… Victoria Beckham!’”
Several sources described the moment as awkward, with one telling the outlet “you could hear a pin drop.”
Another said they were surprised that Victoria “slow danced” with her son.
Missing family events
Brooklyn and Nicola have been noticeably absent from a number of big family events in recent months, such as David's 50th birthday and his knighthood celebrations.
In his statement Brooklyn said: "My wife has been consistently disrespected by my family, no matter how hard we've tried to come together as one. My mum has repeatedly invited women from my past into our lives in ways that were clearly intended to make us both uncomfortable.
"Despite this, we still travelled to London for my dad's birthday and were rejected for a week as we waited in our hotel room trying to plan quality time with him. He refused all of our attempts, unless it was at his big birthday party with a hundred guests and cameras at every corner.
"When he finally agreed to see me, it was under the condition that Nicola wasn't invited. It was a slap in the face. Later, when my family travelled to LA, they refused to see me at all."
He added: "My family values public promotion and endorsements above all else. Brand Beckham comes first. Family "love" is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo opp, even if it's at the expense of our professional obligations."
At the time of David's 50th birthday a source claimed the reason Brooklyn and Nicola opted out of going to the event was because of Romeo Beckham's new girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, whom the source said was once linked to Brooklyn.
Kim was forced to come out and deny the allegations, saying: "I've avoided speaking on this topic to prevent adding fuel to the fire, however it's come to a point where I feel the need to address it so I can move on."
She wrote on her Instagram Stories on June 16. "I will not continue to receive harassment or be embarrassed on the basis of lies, to fit a certain narrative.
"I have never been romantically involved in ANY capacity at ANY point with the person in question.
"Nothing between us has occurred further than a school friendship at age 16."