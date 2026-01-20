Brooklyn Peltz Beckham has broken his silence for the first time regarding a fall out with his family.

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, the son of Sir David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, announced he does not want to “reconcile” with his family after years of reports of a family feud.

In a statement shared on his Instagram story, Brooklyn claimed his parents have been controlling narratives in the press about his family and tried to “ruin” his relationship with wife Nicola Peltz Beckham. The 26-year-old recalled a number of instances of conflict between himself and his parents, including a disagreement over his wife's wedding dress, a hijacked first dance and an argument over the wedding seating plans. He also suggested that he was unable to see his dad, David, privately to celebrate his 50th birthday. He said: "I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life. For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family. "The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into." He finished the statement: "I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief. My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation. "All we want peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family." Read more: 'Brand Beckham comes first for them': Brooklyn takes aim at David and Victoria in furious social media rant Read more: David and Victoria Beckham told to only contact son Brooklyn through lawyers amid bitter family feud

Wedding dress drama Reports of a falling out over Nicola's wedding dress have been reported widely since the occasion when she opted to wear a Valentino dress, rather than a Victoria Beckham-designed gown. In his latest statement, Brooklyn confirmed the conflict and said: “My mum cancelled making Nicola’s dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress.“ In 2022, Nicola told Variety that she had wanted to wear the dress but the atelier couldn't do it, and squashed rumours about a fall out. She said at the time: “I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realised that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress. She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started, and then they ran with that.” Brooklyn then chimed in saying: “I’ve learned they’re always going to try to write stuff like that. They’re always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good.” An article in Vogue published in the same year claimed Nicola's custom wedding look was the culmination of a year’s worth of conversations with Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli’s team, two trips to the Rome HQ and two US fittings.

Beckham family at the premiere of Netflix's documentary series Beckham. Picture: Alamy

'Hijacked' first dance In his statement Brooklyn wrote: "My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song. "In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. "She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life." This confirmed rumours that had been circling for years that the incident had happened, which reportedly sent Nicola running from the room in tears. Previous reports revealed Marc Anthony, a close friend of the family, had offered to perform at the ceremony. A source told People: “Before the song began, Marc Anthony asked Brooklyn to come to the stage, and then announced, ‘The most beautiful woman in the room tonight, come on up… Victoria Beckham!’” Several sources described the moment as awkward, with one telling the outlet “you could hear a pin drop.” Another said they were surprised that Victoria “slow danced” with her son.

Sir David Beckham, with his wife Lady Victoria and parents Ted and Sandra Beckham, after he was made a Knight Bachelor at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle. Picture: Alamy