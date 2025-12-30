Brooklyn Beckham avoids family by missing Peaty-Ramsay wedding
The full timeline as Brooklyn Beckham takes latest step in removing himself from power family
Brooklyn Beckham avoided his family by not attending Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay's wedding last weekend.
While the Peatys are locked in their own family feud, Brooklyn continued his exile from his parents by not joining them at the Oxfordshire event on Saturday.
Instead, the 26-year-old's wife Nicola Peltz shared a photograph on Instagram of them wearing matching grey tracksuits, while at home in Los Angeles. The couple spent Christmas with the model's family in the US.
Peltz shared another photo on Christmas morning, which was captioned: “Love being home."
Meanwhile, David and Victoria Beckham were both at the wedding - the latter wearing a £1,300 dress she designed herself.
Divisions between the Beckhams and their eldest son have been brewing for some time and, despite the hopes of their fans, seems unlikely to be resolved this year.
Here is what has happened so far.
Beckham feud timeline
August 2022
Brooklyn Beckham married Nicola Peltz in Palm Beach, Florida, after two years of dating.
The actress is said to have caused a stir by choosing not to wear a dress designed by Victoria for the occasion. By August of the same year, she had told Vanity Fair that she had wanted to wear one of Victoria’s dresses, but it wasn’t logistically possible.
During 2023, Victoria and David shared tributes to Peltz and they showed a united front in and in promoting his documentary Beckham. There would be no sign of more tension until 2025.
April 2025
Romeo Beckham is said to have started dating Kim Turnbull, who had previously been linked to Brooklyn. Cruz responded to a comment on social media questioning it, stating: “Brooklyn and Kim never dated.”
May 2025
Brooklyn and Peltz are the only Beckham family members absent from David’s 50th birthday celebrations. Shortly after, David took Romeo and Cruz on a fishing trip - with the now 50-year-old tagging in Brooklyn on a related social media post, saying he was “missed”.
And later in May, Brooklyn and Peltz had dinner with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, with the black sheep royals said to have passed on tips about leaving a dynasty behind.
Meghan and Nicola are understood to have engaged in a 'deep and meaningful' discussion after both being harshly slated for being 'homewreckers' or women who 'tear apart their husbands' families'.
June 2025
Brooklyn posts a picture with further tattoos, of devotions to Peltz, covering what was once a tribute to his mother.
Around this time, Peltz was unfollowed by the younger Beckham brothers on social media.
August 2025
The Beckhams were not invited as Peltz and Brooklyn renewed their vows and Nelson Peltz, Nicola’s father, officiated the ceremony.
Meanwhile, Romeo, Cruz and Harper joined David and Victoria for a summer holiday to San Tropez.
October 2025
After Victoria’s documentary did not disclose any insight into Brooklyn’s situation, her eldest child spoke out by failing to attend her Paris fashion spectacular.
December 2025
Tensions were stoked further when Brooklyn blocked all of his family on social media.
Cruz said the unfollowing only went one way and that his parents would never stop tracking their son on Instagram.
Later, all of the family apart from Brooklyn attended Adam Peaty's wedding to Holly Ramsay, with Holly's father Gordon Ramsay being a friend of the Beckhams for years. Brooklyn and Peltz remained at home in the US.