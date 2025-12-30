The full timeline as Brooklyn Beckham takes latest step in removing himself from power family

Brooklyn Beckham posted a picture on Instagram of him relaxing with his wife Nicola Peltz. Picture: Instagram

By William Mata

Brooklyn Beckham avoided his family by not attending Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay's wedding last weekend.

While the Peatys are locked in their own family feud, Brooklyn continued his exile from his parents by not joining them at the Oxfordshire event on Saturday. Instead, the 26-year-old's wife Nicola Peltz shared a photograph on Instagram of them wearing matching grey tracksuits, while at home in Los Angeles. The couple spent Christmas with the model's family in the US. Peltz shared another photo on Christmas morning, which was captioned: “Love being home." Meanwhile, David and Victoria Beckham were both at the wedding - the latter wearing a £1,300 dress she designed herself. Divisions between the Beckhams and their eldest son have been brewing for some time and, despite the hopes of their fans, seems unlikely to be resolved this year. Here is what has happened so far.

Man down? Cruz, Jackie Apostel, Romeo, Harper, Victoria and David Beckham. Picture: Alamy

Beckham feud timeline August 2022 Brooklyn Beckham married Nicola Peltz in Palm Beach, Florida, after two years of dating. The actress is said to have caused a stir by choosing not to wear a dress designed by Victoria for the occasion. By August of the same year, she had told Vanity Fair that she had wanted to wear one of Victoria’s dresses, but it wasn’t logistically possible. During 2023, Victoria and David shared tributes to Peltz and they showed a united front in and in promoting his documentary Beckham. There would be no sign of more tension until 2025. April 2025 Romeo Beckham is said to have started dating Kim Turnbull, who had previously been linked to Brooklyn. Cruz responded to a comment on social media questioning it, stating: “Brooklyn and Kim never dated.”

May 2025 Brooklyn and Peltz are the only Beckham family members absent from David’s 50th birthday celebrations. Shortly after, David took Romeo and Cruz on a fishing trip - with the now 50-year-old tagging in Brooklyn on a related social media post, saying he was “missed”. And later in May, Brooklyn and Peltz had dinner with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, with the black sheep royals said to have passed on tips about leaving a dynasty behind. Meghan and Nicola are understood to have engaged in a 'deep and meaningful' discussion after both being harshly slated for being 'homewreckers' or women who 'tear apart their husbands' families'. June 2025 Brooklyn posts a picture with further tattoos, of devotions to Peltz, covering what was once a tribute to his mother. Around this time, Peltz was unfollowed by the younger Beckham brothers on social media.