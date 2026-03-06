The full timeline of events as David and Victoria Beckham break ranks to wish estranged son Brooklyn a happy birthday

The 27th birthday message which David and Victoria Beckham sent to Brooklyn. Picture: Instagram

By William Mata

David and Victoria Beckham wished their son Brooklyn a happy 27th birthday this week, with a tribute on Instagram, but their eldest child has not commented on the gesture.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Brooklyn shows no sign of reconciling with his parents after severing ties with a bombshell social media post, saying he had no desire to contact them. David and Victoria were accused, in his Instagram post, of controlling behaviour and overshadowing his wedding to Nicola Peltz.

Brooklyn said that his parents had deliberately cut his model heiress wife out of their circle after their lavish 2022 nupitals. In a long-winded six-post statement, Brooklyn wrote: "I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private. “Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed." Here is the situation to date.

The aspiring chef, and son of David and Victoria Beckham, took to Instagram to share his statement and to defend his wife, Nicola. Picture: Alamy

Beckham feud timeline August 2022 Brooklyn Beckham married Nicola Peltz in Palm Beach, Florida, after two years of dating. The actress is said to have caused a stir by choosing not to wear a dress designed by Victoria for the occasion. By August of the same year, she had told Vanity Fair that she had wanted to wear one of Victoria’s dresses, but it wasn’t logistically possible. During 2023, Victoria and David shared tributes to Peltz and they showed a united front in and in promoting his documentary Beckham. There would be no sign of more tension until 2025. April 2025 Romeo Beckham is said to have started dating Kim Turnbull, who had previously been linked to Brooklyn. Cruz responded to a comment on social media questioning it, stating: “Brooklyn and Kim never dated.”

Brooklyn Beckham did not appear at the premiere of the Victoria Beckham documentary in 2025. Picture: Getty

May 2025 Brooklyn and Peltz are the only Beckham family members absent from David’s 50th birthday celebrations. Shortly after, David took Romeo and Cruz on a fishing trip - with the now 50-year-old tagging in Brooklyn on a related social media post, saying he was “missed”. And later in May, Brooklyn and Peltz had dinner with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, with the black sheep royals said to have passed on tips about leaving a dynasty behind. Meghan and Nicola are understood to have engaged in a 'deep and meaningful' discussion after both being harshly slated for being 'homewreckers' or women who 'tear apart their husbands' families'. June 2025 Brooklyn posts a picture with further tattoos, of devotions to Peltz, covering what was once a tribute to his mother. Around this time, Peltz was unfollowed by the younger Beckham brothers on social media.

August 2025 The Beckhams were not invited as Peltz and Brooklyn renewed their vows and Nelson Peltz, Nicola’s father, officiated the ceremony. Meanwhile, Romeo, Cruz and Harper joined David and Victoria for a summer holiday to San Tropez. October 2025 After Victoria’s documentary did not disclose any insight into Brooklyn’s situation, her eldest child spoke out by failing to attend her Paris fashion spectacular. December 2025 Tensions were stoked further when Brooklyn blocked all of his family on social media. Cruz said the unfollowing only went one way and that his parents would never stop tracking their son on Instagram. Later, all of the family apart from Brooklyn attended Adam Peaty's wedding to Holly Ramsay, with Holly's father Gordon Ramsay being a friend of the Beckhams for years. Brooklyn and Peltz remained at home in the US.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz in 2024. Picture: Alamy

January 2026 David and Victoria were served notice that they should only contact Brooklyn through his lawyers and they are also prohibited from contacting him on social media. David had eased tensions by posting a family photo with a message of love but Brooklyn declared his relationship with his family "over" as Peltz shared a New Year's image of them enjoying New York. Brooklyn then issued a furious social media statement, in which he accuses Victoria of hijacking his first dance and took aim at his parents for only caring about "Brand Beckham". He accused his family of “performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships” saying he had no wish to reconcile. He added that his mother had danced inappropriately at the wedding. He claimed on Instagram: "Weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected me, my wife, and our future children. "They were adamant on me signing before my wedding date because then the terms of the deal would be initiated. My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since." February 2026 David's former PA Rebecca Loos said in a documentary that Victoria should have "read the room" and that the Beckham PR war had echoes of when she alleged to have an affair with the footballer in 2004. The 48-year-old is now a yoga teacher, having worked for the footballer after his transfer to Real Madrid in 2003, when she claimed they had a four-month fling.

Rebecca Loos said she had an affair with David Beckham. Picture: Alamy