Former PA to footballer gives her support to estranged son Brooklyn in feud

Brooklyn Beckham has released a bombshell statement claiming he does "not want to reconcile" with his parents David and Victoria. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett and William Mata

David Beckham's former PA Rebecca Loos has shared support for Brooklyn in the ex footballer's family feud.

Ms Loos, who claimed to have had an affair with David in 2004, shared her take in the documentary The Beckham Feud: Truth and Lies. The 48-year-old is now a yoga teacher, having worked for the footballer after his transfer to Real Madrid in 2003, when she claimed they had a four month fling. She said: “Brooklyn is basically confirming inauthentic relationships, value of promotion, endorsements above all else, and that it's all focused on brand Beckham, and that that's all that matters,” she says in the programme. Brooklyn claimed that Victoria hijacked his first dance during his 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz and danced with him “very inappropriately”. On this, Ms Loos added: “I think any other mother would've read the room and understood this is awkward and probably said, thank you for the compliment, but the most beautiful woman in the room is Nicola, Nicola, please take this dance."

Loos has been married since 2012 and has two children with her husband Sven Christjar Skai . Picture: Alamy

Brooklyn said that his parents had deliberately cut his model heiress wife, Nicola Peltz, out of their circle after their lavish wedding in 2022. In a long-winded six-post statement, Brooklyn wrote: "I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private. “Unfortunately my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed. Read More: Adam Peaty 'hypocritical' to change name, says ex Eiri Munro Read More: David and Victoria Beckham told to only contact son Brooklyn through lawyers amid bitter family feud

The aspiring chef, and son of David and Victoria Beckham, took to Instagram to share his statement and to defend his wife, Nicola. Picture: Alamy

He claimed on Instagram: "Weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected me, my wife, and our future children. "They were adamant on me signing before my wedding date because then the terms of the deal would be initiated. My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since." The latest escalation comes after Brooklyn reportedly asked that his estranged family only contact him through lawyers. The report was sparked after Victoria liked a cookery post he had uploaded on Instagram, and he subsequently blocked her, David, and his siblings Romeo, Cruz and Harper. Here is how the feud has developed.

Beckham feud timeline August 2022 Brooklyn Beckham married Nicola Peltz in Palm Beach, Florida, after two years of dating. The actress is said to have caused a stir by choosing not to wear a dress designed by Victoria for the occasion. By August of the same year, she had told Vanity Fair that she had wanted to wear one of Victoria’s dresses, but it wasn’t logistically possible. During 2023, Victoria and David shared tributes to Peltz and they showed a united front in and in promoting his documentary Beckham. There would be no sign of more tension until 2025. April 2025 Romeo Beckham is said to have started dating Kim Turnbull, who had previously been linked to Brooklyn. Cruz responded to a comment on social media questioning it, stating: “Brooklyn and Kim never dated.”

Brooklyn did not appear at the premiere of the Victoria Beckham documentary in 2025. Picture: Getty

May 2025 Brooklyn and Peltz are the only Beckham family members absent from David’s 50th birthday celebrations. Shortly after, David took Romeo and Cruz on a fishing trip - with the now 50-year-old tagging in Brooklyn on a related social media post, saying he was “missed”. And later in May, Brooklyn and Peltz had dinner with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, with the black sheep royals said to have passed on tips about leaving a dynasty behind. Meghan and Nicola are understood to have engaged in a 'deep and meaningful' discussion after both being harshly slated for being 'homewreckers' or women who 'tear apart their husbands' families'. June 2025 Brooklyn posts a picture with further tattoos, of devotions to Peltz, covering what was once a tribute to his mother. Around this time, Peltz was unfollowed by the younger Beckham brothers on social media.

August 2025 The Beckhams were not invited as Peltz and Brooklyn renewed their vows and Nelson Peltz, Nicola’s father, officiated the ceremony. Meanwhile, Romeo, Cruz and Harper joined David and Victoria for a summer holiday to San Tropez. October 2025 After Victoria’s documentary did not disclose any insight into Brooklyn’s situation, her eldest child spoke out by failing to attend her Paris fashion spectacular. December 2025 Tensions were stoked further when Brooklyn blocked all of his family on social media. Cruz said the unfollowing only went one way and that his parents would never stop tracking their son on Instagram. Later, all of the family apart from Brooklyn attended Adam Peaty's wedding to Holly Ramsay, with Holly's father Gordon Ramsay being a friend of the Beckhams for years. Brooklyn and Peltz remained at home in the US.