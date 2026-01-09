The revelation comes after Posh liked a cooking video shared on her son's Instagram account

Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Brooklyn Beckham has sent his parents David and Victoria a legal notice warning them they can only contact him via his lawyers in a new escalation of their bitter family feud.

The "desist" note instructs the pair not to tag him on social media, after it emerged he blocked them on Instagram when Posh liked a cooking video he had shared, which was considered a breach of the legal request. The like led to a further fall-out last month, with youngest son Cruz, 20, posting: "They (my parents) woke up blocked . . . so did I." Brooklyn's wife Nicola, 31, has also now blocked the Beckhams, after it was revealed the couple believe their requests for private reconciliation were ignored. Read more: David Beckham sends loving message to son Brooklyn amid ongoing family rift Read more: Beckham family feud continues as Nicola Peltz snubs David and Victoria in New Year post

David and Victoria were reportedly told they can only contact Brooklyn via his lawyers. Picture: Alamy

A source told Sun Online that people "do not know the full facts,' adding the pubic believes Brooklyn was "being truculent" when he blocked his parents. "The reality is that he issued them with a letter at the end of last summer, asking for any correspondence to go via lawyers only, and wanted to try and make amends privately not publicly, the source said. "He felt his parents continued to ignore his wishes and kept mentioning him online instead of reaching out privately." They added that there was "no malice" from David, 50, and Victoria, 51, who accept that any reconciliation must be done privately. The feud allegedly began when Sir David and Victoria discovered they had not been invited to 26-year-old Brooklyn’s vow renewal ceremony to his wife Nicola.

The Beckhams pictured in October, without Brooklyn. Picture: Alamy