Five-time major winner Brooks Koepka has returned to the PGA Tour after agreeing to stringent restrictions on his financial benefits and a charitable donation of five million US dollars.

And the Tour has offered a "one-time, defined window" for fellow big names Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and Cam Smith to re-apply for membership in what appears to be a power-play against LIV.

The 35-year-old Koepka dropped a bombshell last month by quitting LIV Golf with a year of his contract remaining, stating he wanted to spend more time with his family.

He immediately applied for his PGA Tour membership to be reinstated, and his availability and high profile effectively caused officials to rewrite their own rules.

They have instigated a Returning Member Programme, which has been specifically designed for Koepka and his former LIV colleagues as it applies to players who have won any of the four majors or the Players Championship between 2022 and 2025.