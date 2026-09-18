Philip Foster conned aspiring young models through a string of sham modelling agencies for more than eight years

Philip Foster, 51, is wanted to serve an eight-and-a-half year jail sentence. Picture: National Trading Standards

By Issy Clarke

A former TV soap actor has been arrested in Spain after jumping bail before his trial for a £13.6 million fraud that conned would-be models.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

He was detained by officers from the Guardia Civil on Thursday in Alicante, Spain. Picture: Alamy

Extradition proceedings to return him to the UK are now under way, the NCA said. He is the fourth man featured on the NCA’s recent most wanted campaign to be arrested. A National Trading Standards (NTS) investigation found that more than 6,000 victims parted with large sums of money on the false promise of securing paid modelling work in the fraud that Foster ran from his base in Spain, where he lived a luxurious lifestyle. He used a network of associates in England to operate a string of sham modelling agencies and photography studios in cities including London, Manchester, Leeds, Bristol, Coventry and Nottingham which was uncovered after a six-year NTS investigation.

He is the fourth man featured on the NCA’s recent most wanted campaign to be arrested. Picture: Alamy

The victims were duped into thinking that a model agency was interested in them, with emails telling them they had potential after they responded to a local photographic studio and social media advertising campaign. An invitation to get a “free” test shoot at the photographic studio was used to try to extort money, according to NTS. They were handed glossy brochures, told that other people like them had been successful and they had passed their studio test, but they would need to buy a photographic portfolio for the modelling agencies who were interested in them. They were told they had to buy their portfolio photographs from the studio in order to join an agency and become an agency model.