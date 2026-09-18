Ex-Brookside actor arrested in Spain after jumping bail ahead of fraud trial
Philip Foster conned aspiring young models through a string of sham modelling agencies for more than eight years
A former TV soap actor has been arrested in Spain after jumping bail before his trial for a £13.6 million fraud that conned would-be models.
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Former Brookside actor Philip Foster, 51, is wanted to serve an eight-and-a-half year jail sentence after being convicted of fraud and money laundering last year.
He ran an operation involving an extensive network of sham modelling agencies that exploited the dreams of aspiring young models and their parents for more than eight years.
The National Crime Agency (NCA) said that after jumping bail, Foster was convicted and sentenced in his absence at Sheffield Crown Court in February 2025.
He was detained by officers from the Guardia Civil on Thursday in Alicante, Spain.
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Extradition proceedings to return him to the UK are now under way, the NCA said.
He is the fourth man featured on the NCA’s recent most wanted campaign to be arrested.
A National Trading Standards (NTS) investigation found that more than 6,000 victims parted with large sums of money on the false promise of securing paid modelling work in the fraud that Foster ran from his base in Spain, where he lived a luxurious lifestyle.
He used a network of associates in England to operate a string of sham modelling agencies and photography studios in cities including London, Manchester, Leeds, Bristol, Coventry and Nottingham which was uncovered after a six-year NTS investigation.
The victims were duped into thinking that a model agency was interested in them, with emails telling them they had potential after they responded to a local photographic studio and social media advertising campaign.
An invitation to get a “free” test shoot at the photographic studio was used to try to extort money, according to NTS.
They were handed glossy brochures, told that other people like them had been successful and they had passed their studio test, but they would need to buy a photographic portfolio for the modelling agencies who were interested in them.
They were told they had to buy their portfolio photographs from the studio in order to join an agency and become an agency model.
Some of them used credit deals arranged by the fraudsters or expensive payday loans to make the upfront payment.
In return, the victims got poor quality digital photographs that stood no real chance of landing them professional jobs and most did not get paid modelling work
.Foster bought high-end watches and cars with his share of the proceeds while many victims told NTS investigators they had been left financially and emotionally devastated, and felt humiliated and betrayed.