The international gang used social media to advertise their services

Anjan Ahmadi (left) worked with Amanj Hasan Zada (right), who headed up a criminal network of smugglers moving people from Turkey. Picture: NCA

By Ella Bennett

A man believed to be the brother of a people smuggling kingpin has been jailed for more than five-and-a-half years for helping him transport people to the UK.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Anjan Ahmadi, 26, of Stefano Road, Preston, worked with Amanj Hasan Zada, who headed up a criminal network of smugglers moving people from Turkey into mainland Europe and then onwards to the UK. The international gang used social media to advertise their services to would-be migrants. Evidence found by National Crime Agency investigators showed that Ahmadi played a critical role in Zada’s crime group, staying in contact with migrants and booking travel tickets for legs of their journey. Zada was arrested in May 2024 at his home in Preston, which he shared with Ahmadi, who also acted as his driver. Read more: Romanian grooming gang jailed for raping and sexually exploiting vulnerable women Read more: David Lammy to face questioning after migrant sex offender mistakenly freed from jail is re-arrested

Evidence found by NCA investigators showed that Ahmadi played a critical role in Zada’s crime group. Picture: NCA

Conversations recorded by NCA officers showed the pair were in contact with a number of other smugglers in Europe and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI). Ahmadi was arrested in July 2024 after evidence was recovered implicating him in the gang. Following his arrest investigators found a voice notes conversation on his phone with an individual who wanted to travel to the UK with his relatives, but “not by dinghy”. Ahmadi referred the man to another people smuggler who dealt with lorries, saying “go with my name”. He eventually pleaded guilty to facilitating illegal immigration to both the UK and EU, and following a hearing at Preston Crown Court, he was sentenced to five years and seven months in prison.