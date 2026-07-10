Two brothers have been jailed for life for killing a civil servant 42 years ago “for fun” during a spree of violent robberies targeting gay men.

In a statement, Mr Littler’s cousin Patricia McClure said: “I am particularly angry these murderers have had 42 years of freedom and they picked Anthony at random for fun, while I am glad that people have been found accountable.”

The Stewarts were finally brought to justice after their younger brother reported them 29 years later, saying his siblings had confessed to the killing and boasted about “queer bashing”.

Michael Stewart, 57, and Anthony Stewart, 60, were just 15 and 18 when they set upon Anthony Littler, who was bludgeoned to death as he walked home in East Finchley, north London, on May 1, 1984.

Following an Old Bailey trial, the pair were found guilty of murder and Mrs Justice Cutts jailed them for life on Friday.

Anthony Stewart, who was likely to have delivered the fatal blow, was handed a minimum term of 15 years in prison and “lookout” Michael Stewart was jailed for at least 10 years.

In a televised sentencing, the senior judge said: “Anthony Littler was in 1984 aged 45. He was, according to those who knew him, a quiet, kind and gentle man. He lived a quiet, decent and honest life. He worked as a civil servant and lived alone in East Finchley.”

She told the defendants: “This was not an impulsive attack, I am quite sure your group was lying in wait for a victim, someone to attack and rob.

While there was no evidence Mr Littler was gay, the judge noted the defendants had targeted gay men to rob, observing: “1984 was a different time and in many respects a different place.”

In a statement, Mr Littler’s cousin Patricia McClure said: “I am particularly angry these murderers have had 42 years of freedom and they picked Anthony at random for fun, while I am glad that people have been found accountable.”

Mr Littler was “kind” with a “great sense of humour” but did not talk much about his job because of the Official Secrets Act, she said.

Mrs McClure said: “During this investigation, I have seen a statement from my aunt. I found out Anthony wrote to his mother every week without fail.

“I am heartbroken for my aunt that she never got the chance to find out what really happened to her son and police investigations that followed leading to where we are now.

“She went to her grave never knowing that people were held accountable for what happened.

“Anthony was an only child. We were always very close because of it.

“In conclusion, I would like to say I was devastated by Anthony’s murder. I lost a great friend who was like a brother to me.”

On the night of his murder, real ale enthusiast Mr Littler had been to a pub in Carshalton, Surrey, at a meeting of the Ponds Branch of The Society for the Preservation of Beer from the Wood.

He was ambushed and left for dead as he walked home down a narrow alleyway from East Finchley Tube station at 12.18am.

He was hit twice over the head with a baseball bat-type weapon and another implement and was found mortally wounded half an hour later, still with his briefcase, £80 cash and credit cards.

Within minutes of the attack, Michael Stewart had anonymously called for an ambulance from a phone box, but a search for an injured man was called off after he hung up.

Half an hour later, Mr Littler was found by members of the public lying in a pool of blood, having suffered a “catastrophic” brain injury.

By the spring of 1984, the Stewart siblings and their friends had made a “hobby” of targeting lone men whom they believed to be gay, jurors were told.

During house-to-house police inquiries, they claimed to be at home at the time of the attack on Mr Littler, with binman Anthony Stewart insisting he never used the alley.

Despite an appeal on BBC Crimewatch and ITV’s Police 5, no meaningful leads were identified and the case remained unsolved for decades.

The breakthrough came on the 29th anniversary of Mr Littler’s death, when the defendants’ younger brother, Daniel, who was 10 at the time, came forward to police after a family falling out.

Years after the killing, Michael Stewart had also admitted his guilt to a girlfriend and even showed her where it happened, the court had heard.

In 2022, police reopened the investigation and deployed covert investigative techniques against the brothers, bugging their cars and Michael’s home.

Anthony was said to be a man of few words, but Michael proved to have a “loose tongue” and bragged about what he did in 1984, the court heard.

Both defendants, from north London, denied involvement in the group attack during the course of a robbery but declined to give evidence.

Prosecutor John Price KC said Anthony Stewart had a previous conviction for racially aggravated assault in 2010 and Michael Stewart had boasted his record did not reflect his violent behaviour.

He added that intimidation of witnesses was also an aggravating factor in the case.

In mitigation, it was argued that if gay men were targeted by the defendants, it was because they were less likely to report being robbed and not due to hostility towards their sexuality.

Samantha Yelland, Senior Crown Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Today, Michael and Anthony Stewart have been sentenced for the murder of Anthony Littler more than 40 years ago.

“My deepest condolences go to Anthony’s family and to all those who loved him. They have carried this loss for decades, and sadly many who waited so long for answers have not lived to see this day. Nothing can undo what happened to Anthony that night, but I hope today goes some way to honouring him and giving him the justice he deserved.

“Anthony was walking home alone at night when he was ambushed from behind in what was an unprovoked and cowardly attack. It is devastating that he was targeted and killed, in part, because of his perceived sexuality. This was recognised by the court and reflected in the sentences handed down to Michael and Anthony Stewart.” t