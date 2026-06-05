A driver who hit and killed a teenager while targeting e-bike riders has been jailed for at least 30 years.

His brother, Armaan Ahmed, who was in the back seat, has been jailed for 17 years for manslaughter after being cleared of murder.

Ahmed, who admitted manslaughter, was found guilty of murder at the city's crown court in February.

Taled was thrown into the air as a result of the collision.

Zulkernain Ahmed hit and killed 16-year-old pedestrian Abdullah Yaser Abdullah Taleb while driving on the wrong side of the road in Sheffield on June 4 last year.

Prosecutors argued Zulkernain Ahmed used his car as a "weapon" against Abdullah on Staniforth Road, and that Mr Taleb was "in the wrong place at the wrong time", according to the judge.

Sentencing the pair on Thursday, the anniversary of Abdullah's death, Mrs Justice Tipples said of the victim: "He was tragically in the wrong place at the wrong time."

She added that Abdullah's "senseless and shocking death has been devastating for his parents, sisters and wider family and friends", adding that their lives have been "changed forever by this terrible and tragic murder".

Sheffield Crown Court heard a statement from Abdullah's father, Yaser Abdullah Taleb Al Yazidi, who said his son's death had "destroyed the entire family".

He recounted how his son had only been in Sheffield for two months, having fled Yemen "in search of safety and for a better life".

"He was eager to learn and integrate into the community. He was very intelligent, always smiling, quick to learn and loved by everyone," Mr Yazidi added.

Detective Chief Inspector Ben Wood, of South Yorkshire Police, confirmed that the force has not yet traced a third Ahmed brother, Zain, who was in the passenger seat of the Audi used in the killing.