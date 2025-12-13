Multiple people have been shot at Brown University, as police respond to an 'active shooter'.

Students have been urged to take shelter as police respond to an "active shooter on campus" at Brown University.

Police confirmed that multiple people have been shot in the area of the university.

"This is an active investigation. Please shelter in place or avoid the area until further notice," they said on X.

The Rhode Island school said the shooting unfolded near an engineering building on the campus.

President Donald Trump said: "I have been briefed on the shooting that took place at Brown University in Rhode Island.

"The suspect is in custody. God bless the victims and the families of the victims!"

While the president says the suspect has been apprehended, police have not confirmed they have a suspect in custody and continue to search.