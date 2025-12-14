Nine Injured in Shooting at Brown University. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Police in Rhode Island has detained a "person of interest" after a gunman opened fire at Brown University - killing two people.

The attack happened during the students' final exams as the gunman opened fire in a classroom. Nine others were injured in the attack at the campus in Providence, Rhode Island. The school said the shooting unfolded near at the Barus & Holley engineering and physics building on the campus.

Law enforcement officers stand on a pathway as students and first responders gather outside a building at Brown University. Picture: Alamy

Officers in tactical gear utilizing a SWAT vehicle work the scene at Brown University in Providence. Picture: Getty