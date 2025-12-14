Suspect in custody after two dead and nine injured in university shooting in US
Police in Rhode Island has detained a "person of interest" after a gunman opened fire at Brown University - killing two people.
The attack happened during the students' final exams as the gunman opened fire in a classroom.
Nine others were injured in the attack at the campus in Providence, Rhode Island.
The school said the shooting unfolded near at the Barus & Holley engineering and physics building on the campus.
President Donald Trump has urged people to pray for the victims as he called the shooting a "terrible thing".
He said: "All we can do right now is pray for the victims and for those that were very badly hurt."
Providence Council member John Goncalves, whose ward includes the Brown campus, said: "We're still getting information about what's going on, but we're just telling people to lock their doors and to stay vigilant.
"As a Brown alum, someone who loves the Brown community and represents this area, I'm heartbroken. My heart goes out to all the family members and the folks who've been impacted."