Initial findings suggesting he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Claudio Manuel Neves Valente has been identified as the suspect. Picture: Rhode Island Attorney General

By Jacob Paul

The suspect ‍in a mass shooting at Brown University has been found dead in a storage facility following a six-day manhunt, police say.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Claudio Neves Valente, 48, was found lifeless in Salem, New Hampshire, with a satchel and two firearms. Initial findings suggesting he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. It comes after a multi-state search effort to find the suspect after two people were killed during a shooting on the campus in Providence on 13 December. He allegedly injured nine others in the attack at the Ivy League university’s engineering building before fleeing. Valente is also believed to have killed Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor Nuno F Gomes Loureiro, 47, just two days later. However, a link between the two shootings has not been formally confirmed. Read more: Police release man detained in connection with Brown University shooting Read more: Bondi Beach shooting suspect Naveed Akram, 24, charged with 59 offences including terrorism and murder

Authorities revealed images of suspect Claudio Neves Valente. Picture: Reuters

Mayor Brett Smiley said: “Tonight, our Providence neighbours can finally breathe a little bit easier.”But FBI Special Agent-in-Charge Ted Docks said that while the suspect was found dead “our work is not done.” He added: “There are many questions that need to be answered."Mr Docks said the agency had deployed around 500 agents to assist local authorities in its investigation. A car nearby reportedly contained evidence which matched the scene of the shooting. Portuguese national Valente had studied at the university in Providence, Rhode Island, around 25 years ago. Authorities have not announced any motive for either attack he is suspected of committing. The two victims shot dead at Brown University have been identified as Ella Cook, 19, a sophomore from Alabama, and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, 18, an Uzbek-American freshman student. Loureiro, the MIT professor, was shot dead at his home in Brookline, which is around 50 miles away from the Providence campus. He had studied at the same university in Portugal as the suspect in the late 1990s, police said. Public frustration had grown as the investigation into the shooting dragged on - with critics slamming officials for making little progress after nearly a week went by.

Brown students hug during an Ivy Leaguewide vigil for the Brown University. Picture: Getty