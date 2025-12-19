Brown University shooting suspect found dead after six-day manhunt
Initial findings suggesting he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The suspect in a mass shooting at Brown University has been found dead in a storage facility following a six-day manhunt, police say.
Claudio Neves Valente, 48, was found lifeless in Salem, New Hampshire, with a satchel and two firearms.
It comes after a multi-state search effort to find the suspect after two people were killed during a shooting on the campus in Providence on 13 December.
He allegedly injured nine others in the attack at the Ivy League university’s engineering building before fleeing.
Valente is also believed to have killed Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor Nuno F Gomes Loureiro, 47, just two days later.
However, a link between the two shootings has not been formally confirmed.
Mayor Brett Smiley said: “Tonight, our Providence neighbours can finally breathe a little bit easier.”But FBI Special Agent-in-Charge Ted Docks said that while the suspect was found dead “our work is not done.”
He added: “There are many questions that need to be answered."Mr Docks said the agency had deployed around 500 agents to assist local authorities in its investigation.
A car nearby reportedly contained evidence which matched the scene of the shooting.
Portuguese national Valente had studied at the university in Providence, Rhode Island, around 25 years ago.
Authorities have not announced any motive for either attack he is suspected of committing.
The two victims shot dead at Brown University have been identified as Ella Cook, 19, a sophomore from Alabama, and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, 18, an Uzbek-American freshman student.
Loureiro, the MIT professor, was shot dead at his home in Brookline, which is around 50 miles away from the Providence campus.
He had studied at the same university in Portugal as the suspect in the late 1990s, police said.
Public frustration had grown as the investigation into the shooting dragged on - with critics slamming officials for making little progress after nearly a week went by.
Earlier this week, police in Rhode Island released a "person of interest" who had been detained.
Police pleaded with Rhode Islanders for patience and on Wednesday released new footage of another person of interest.
It showed a man walking around the campus wearing a black mask over his mouth. The FBI also offered a $50,000 (£37,350) reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of whoever was responsible for the killings.
The attack happened during the students' final exams as the gunman opened fire in a classroom.
Christina H. Paxson, president of the university, released a statement expressing her sorrow at the "deeply tragic" events that unfolded.
She said: "This is a day that we hoped never would come to our community. It is deeply devastating for all of us. We are grateful to law enforcement for their immediate response and their ongoing work to ensure the safety of our community.
"Please continue to take all steps to be safe."