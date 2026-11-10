In a statement to police on October 16 2023, Mogford said he “emphatically refuted” the criminal allegations and found them “very hurtful”.

Mogford opened the first Browns Brasserie in 1973 in Brighton with then-business partner John Mayhew. Picture: Ed Rooney/Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

The founder of Browns Brasseries denied using morphine with his sister to murder their bed-bound 100-year-old mother as a “mercy killing” after it was thought she had a stroke, a court has heard.

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Oxford restaurateur Jeremy Mogford, 79, and his sister Sarah Pickering, 72, are on trial for the alleged murder of their mother Pamela Mogford in Bledlow Ridge, Buckinghamshire, in February 2022. They also face an alternative charge of attempted murder of Mrs Mogford, who died aged 100 at about half-past midnight on February 15 2022. Jurors were told by the restaurateur’s lawyer that they “acted out of love, nothing sinister” by administering morphine to their elderly mother who was thought to have had a stroke earlier that day. Mogford’s lawyer, Trevor Burke KC, said once ambulance crews and a GP had attended, “nothing could save her, no treatments would work, no medicines would prolong her life beyond the few hours she would survive”. Read more: What prison is Russell Brand going to? Read more: Lindsay Clancy could face retrial after losing bid to have murder charges dismissed

He added that the prosecution and defence both agreed there was “absolutely no financial motive to kill Pamela Mogford”. Mr Burke said Mogford was a “very successful businessman” and “any inheritance makes no difference to him or his sister’s life”, adding he was of “impeccable character” and “respected and admired by those who know him”. The lawyer added: “Dying is very painful, as organs shut down in the final hours of life, and care is essential to avoid unnecessary pain and suffering. “It’s also very painful to loved ones who have to witness their mother dying in their presence. “Administering pain-relieving Oramorph to ease pain and suffering is lawful and permissible, even if it shortens life, if the intention is to ease pain and suffering.” Addressing the jury, he said: “Ask yourself the question, would I have done the same? Would I have done the same to my mother?” The siblings were arrested after texts were discovered from Pickering on the evening of her mother’s death, which included “I am actually killing her” and “I shall wait until Foyle is over then I can go to my grave knowing I have topped someone. It’s certainly on my bucket list.”

Jurors at Oxford Crown Court heard on Tuesday that Mrs Mogford’s GP had visited her three times on February 14, giving her injections of morphine on the second and third visits as he thought “she might be dying”. When he certified her death the following day, he gave the cause of death as “old age”. Opening the trial, prosecutor Julian Christopher KC said: “What he did not know was that after his third and final visit the day before, the defendants had between them given their mother more morphine from a bottle of a medicine called Oramorph, which is a liquid form of morphine designed to be swallowed that had been prescribed to Pamela Mogford a few weeks earlier. “Using an oral syringe they gave her the equivalent of at least four times as much morphine the GP had given that evening by injection.” He added that it was the prosecution’s case that their “intention in doing so was to speed up their mother’s death”. The siblings accept giving their mother Oramorph after the GP had left, but deny intending to speed up her death, rather, maintaining they did so because she was in pain, the court heard. In a statement to police on October 16 2023, Mogford said he “emphatically refuted” the criminal allegations and found them “very hurtful”.

The restaurateur added: “I spent my life ensuring both my father and mother were happy, comfortable and cared for – remaining for as long as possible in their own home where they had lived for 70 years. “My greatest ambition was for my beloved mother to reach her 101st birthday and hopefully beyond.” In a later statement to police, he categorically denied his mother’s death had been “a mercy killing or any form of homicide”, the court heard. Prosecutors said “at the time there seemed to be nothing suspicious about Mrs Mogford’s death”. Mr Christopher said: “She was, obviously, extremely old. While she retained her mental faculties, she was bed-bound and was looked after at home by a live-in carer.” An ambulance was called on February 14 as it was thought Mrs Mogford might have had a stroke and although paramedics wanted to take her to hospital, she refused. In a statement to police in August 2024, Mogford said after the GP left for the evening, having given the second injection of morphine, his mother’s condition deteriorated and she was “in obvious distress and considerable pain”. He said his sister had filled up a “pipette” with Oramorph and squirted it onto their mother’s tongue. Mogford said this did not relieve her suffering, so “after a responsible and sensible interval” he also squirted a full pipette of Oramorph onto her tongue, adding his sole intention was to “relieve his mother’s obvious pain and distress”. He said had their mother continued to suffer after he left, he would have approved a further dose of Oramorph to relieve her pain and suffering; however, he was “absolutely confident” his sister had not administered any further Oramorph after he left. The prosecution said it appeared Mogford “did not have the WhatsApp messages in front of him when he wrote this statement”.

Browns Bar and Brasserie at Bath Somerset. Picture: Mark Beton/England/Alamy