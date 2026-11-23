In a statement to police on October 16 2023, Mogford said he “emphatically refuted” the criminal allegations and found them “very hurtful”.

Jeremy Mogford and Sarah Pickering. Picture: PA

By Georgia Rowe

The founder of Browns Brasseries and his sister have been cleared of murdering their 100-year-old mother by administering morphine.

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But Browns Brasseries founder Jeremy Mogford, 79, and Sarah Pickering, 72, remain on trial charged with the attempted murder of Pamela Mogford, who died in Bledlow Ridge, Buckinghamshire on February 15 2022 after she was given a dose of oral morphine solution by her children. Mr Justice Jay directed the jury to return a not guilty verdict for both defendants on the charges of murder at Oxford Crown Court on Monday. Closing the Crown’s case, prosecution barrister Julian Christopher KC said it would no longer seek a conviction on the murder charges. Judge Jay told jurors: “You have heard what the prosecution said. “It’s up to you to work it out, but it follows that on my direction the only proper verdict you can reach on count one is not guilty.” The defence case is due to begin on Tuesday and both defendants are expected to give evidence in their trial. Read more: Inmate goes on trial after pleading not guilty to 'cold-blooded' murder of Soham killer Ian Huntley Read more: Hacker who leaked clips of GTA 6 jailed for seven years, as judge warns against 'wasted talent'

Pamela Mogford. Picture: CPS

The court previously heard experts cannot conclude that the level of morphine given to Mrs Mogford was enough to kill her. It was said the defendants gave their mother the equivalent of “at least four times” as much morphine as her GP had given her the evening before she died in an effort to “speed up” her death. The court previously heard the GP, Dr Thomas Neale, had told Mrs Mogford’s children not to give her any further pain-killing medication. Dr Neale said he left three further ampules of morphine in Mrs Mogford’s home in case of need, which could be administered by a medic called to her home. Mogford and Pickering accept giving their mother morphine after the GP had left, but deny intending to quicken her death, rather maintaining they did so because she was in pain. Jurors were told by the restaurateur’s lawyer that they “acted out of love, nothing sinister” by administering morphine to their elderly mother who was thought to have had a stroke earlier that day. Mogford’s lawyer, Trevor Burke KC, said once ambulance crews and a GP had attended, “nothing could save her, no treatments would work, no medicines would prolong her life beyond the few hours she would survive”.

Mogford opened the first Browns Brasserie in 1973 in Brighton with then-business partner John Mayhew. Picture: Ed Rooney/Alamy

He added that the prosecution and defence both agreed there was “absolutely no financial motive to kill Pamela Mogford”. Mr Burke said Mogford was a “very successful businessman” and “any inheritance makes no difference to him or his sister’s life”, adding he was of “impeccable character” and “respected and admired by those who know him”. The lawyer added: “Dying is very painful, as organs shut down in the final hours of life, and care is essential to avoid unnecessary pain and suffering. “It’s also very painful to loved ones who have to witness their mother dying in their presence. “Administering pain-relieving Oramorph to ease pain and suffering is lawful and permissible, even if it shortens life, if the intention is to ease pain and suffering.” Addressing the jury, he said: “Ask yourself the question, would I have done the same? Would I have done the same to my mother?” The siblings were arrested after texts were discovered from Pickering on the evening of her mother’s death, which included “I am actually killing her” and “I shall wait until Foyle is over then I can go to my grave knowing I have topped someone. It’s certainly on my bucket list.” In a statement to police on October 16 2023, Mogford said he “emphatically refuted” the criminal allegations and found them “very hurtful”.